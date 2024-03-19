Is Aaron Taylor-Johnson the next James Bond? These LGBTQ+ actors could also nail the part

The name is Bond, err, Johnson –– Aaron Taylor-Johnson.

According to British tabloid The Sun, the 33-year-old actor has reportedly been offered the role of 007 after beating out a who’s-who of A-list frontrunners like Henry Cavill, Cillian Murphy, and Idris Elba.

Fans have been waiting with bated breath to find out who would take up the mantle after Daniel Craig (who played Bond for nearly 15 years) turned his badge in for good with 2021’s No Time to Die.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson has been offered the role of James Bond in the film franchise, according to media reports pic.twitter.com/e1k4VBunLl — Reuters (@Reuters) March 19, 2024

Taylor-Johnson, who’s showed off his chops in flicks like Kick-Ass, Avengers: Age of Ultron, and Bullet Train, is apparently expected “to sign his contract in the coming days.” A script is reportedly already in the works.

And while EON Productions –– who helms the spy films –– is yet to confirm or deny the report, it wouldn’t be a total surprise.

Just last week, Taylor-Johnson commented on Bond casting rumors, telling Numéro, “I find it charming and wonderful that people see me in that role. I take it as a great compliment.”

Doesn’t sound like a no to us!

Aaron (who recently beefed up for Kraven the Hunter and is a literal daddy) has been a longtime object of our thirst. So, it’s no surprise Gay Twitter X took the news and ran.

this is huge news for those of us who first googled him in 2008 after “angus thongs and perfect snogging” https://t.co/Hqm3ADkUEf — David Mack (@davidmackau) March 19, 2024

Well, yes! It’s about time James Bond had a fat cock. https://t.co/CWfNvTarMp — Joe Organa (@JoeOrgana) March 19, 2024

i will be.. seated https://t.co/Jf0yjqUO0s — The basement vending machine (@sammaketweet) March 19, 2024

i can get behind this. or in front! whatever works! https://t.co/T8kvaFSypo — dilly dallie (@basic_d4d) March 19, 2024

Nevertheless, even if Taylor-Johnson’s casting falls through, there’s no way the next Bond is going to satisfy everyone.

And while the British heartthrob certainly has the perfect body accent to lead the franchise, we’d love to eventually see a more diverse actor snag a license to kill.

OK, so we’re likely several Bond iterations away from seeing a gay 007. But that doesn’t mean it’s completely out of the question.

In the final chapter of Craig’s franchise, Q (portrayed by queer actor Ben Whishaw) slyly revealed he was in a same-sex relationship in a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it scene.

Don’t worry, EON Productions! We’ve done your homework for you.

Here are a few LGBTQ+ actors that could nail the role.

Scott Evans

While Scott Evans is yet to delve into action films, there’s no denying he was a standout with his comedic roles in Barbie, With Love, and Grace and Frankie. The 40-year-old actor wields a je ne sais quoi that could transfer nicely to a suave and elegant secret-agent character.

Plus, there’s a built-in villain opportunity with his brother Captain America Chris, who we’d love to see play the bad guy for once!

Andrew Scott

Consider this part of our campaign to cast Andrew Scott in everything! Throughout his expansive filmography, the All of Us Strangers star has shown us he can do anything. (The 47-year-old Irish hunk even played a villain in 2015’s Spectre. Sorry, James!) There’s no denying he’s got the goods to lead a blockbuster.

Much like Craig’s portrayal of the character, Scott could bring an added layer of sensitivity and emotion to Bond. And maybe Paul Mescal could be one of his Bond boys?!

While no actresses were reported frontrunners for the next 007, we’d love to see a female Bond (Jane, perhaps?) get her own film. At 61-years-old, Foster may seem like an unconventional pick. But her take on Detective Liz Danvers in True Detective: Night Country proved that Clarice Starling has still got it!

On the other hand, we could also see Foster slaying some kind of MI6 matriarch who switches up on Bond in the eleventh hour.

In Zola, The Color Purple, Rustin, and most recently Drive-Away Dolls, Domingo showed audiences that he’s a chameleonic performer, easily transforming himself for comedic, authoritarian, and intensely dramatic roles.

Given the opportunity, Domingo could give us a 007 we’ve never seen before. We could see his Bond as less of a playboy, and more of a hardened and skilled badass who’s seen it all.

Luke Evans

The 44-year-old Welsh actor has been putting in the work the past two decades—he’s really done it all, and has more than proven himself in blockbuster cinema, with roles in the live-action Beauty And The Beast, the Fast & Furious franchise, and The Hobbit trilogy.

In 2022, Evans was even asked about portraying Bond to which he replied: “I mean it would be nice, wouldn’t it? Don’t jinx it.”

Until we get confirmation on who will take over Bond, we’ll remain shaken and stirred!