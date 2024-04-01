“It is her decision”: It really doesn’t sound like Melania will be campaigning for her husband this time around

The 2024 presidential election is just a few months away and Melania Trump has yet to take an active part–or any part, for that matter–in her husband’s campaign. And according to a new report by CNN, it doesn’t sound like that’s gonna be changing anytime soon.

“She’ll definitely have a role, but in terms of what that is, I don’t know,” a source close to the Trump campaign tells CNN. “It is her decision on how much or how little she will be campaigning.”

So far, Mrs. Trump has attended just two of her husband’s campaign events, and she’s given a total of one interview… to Fox News… almost a year ago… since he first announced his 2024 presidential run 16 months ago.

“He has my support, and we look forward to restoring hope for the future and leading America with love and strength,” she said last May during an interview to plug her latest line of NFTs.

CNN reports that numerous campaign insiders say Melania has no current plans to do more to help her 77-year-old husband avoid prison get reelected, but that could change at any time.

“She is very selective and methodical in what she wants to do and how she presents herself,” a source close to the ex-president Donald Trump says. “She is very decisive with these things and knows they have a lot of intended and unintended consequences.”

Trump himself has tried to say his wife’s absence from the campaign trail is because she’s so “confident” in herself and his ability to get reelected that she “doesn’t need to be interviewed” by anyone.

“I think part of the beauty is that mystery,” he told former Fox News propagandist/failed morning show host Megyn Kelly on her podcast last year. “She’s introspective and she’s confident, she doesn’t need to be interviewed by you to get ripped apart for no reason. She doesn’t need to be out there. She’s got confidence. She has a lot of self-confidence.”

But that doesn’t explain why she also hasn’t accompanied him to any of his recent court appearances or been seen with him in public more than a handful of times.

The last time she was spotted with him outside of Mar-a-Lago was last month when they both went to vote in the Florida primary. Asked whether she would ever be joining her husband on the campaign trail, the ex-FLOTUS simply replied, “Stay tuned.”

When a journalist asked,

“Mrs. Trump, are you going to return to the campaign trail with your husband?”



Melania said, “Stay Tuned.”



Let me interpret this for you ??

DON'T HOLD YOUR BREATHE!

Prior to that, the last time she had been seen with him in public was when she refused to share a car with him after her mother’s funeral back in January.

Why do you think Melania REFUSED to allow Donald to ride in the same car with her after her mother’s funeral? pic.twitter.com/WZg3zCLmgN — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) January 19, 2024

Speaking to CNN, Melania’s former chief of staff Stephanie Grisham said, “Melania has said, ‘I don’t need to stand by Donald like Jill Biden; it is like she’s holding Joe Biden up.’ She is very much not going to do the Hillary Clinton ‘stand by your man’ thing.”

In the past, Grisham has also painted Melania out to be a disinterested spouse and First Lady, saying she preferred to spend her days lounging around the White House residence in her bathrobe and working on her scrapbooks.

According to Stephanie Winston Wolkoff, Melania’s former BFF, senior adviser, and author of the 2020 book Melania and Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship With the First Lady, she “never wanted to be there in the first place.”

Speaking to the MeidasTouch podcast recently, Wolkoff said Melania becoming the first lady again would be “the most tragic thing for our country” because “giving her that platform [would] do positively, absolutely nothing, except create more controversy.”

Wolkoff also opined that the reason she remains so elusive is because it’s the only way to seem interesting.

“If she says nothing, there is nothing for anyone to report. If she doesn’t give an interview, there is nothing for anyone to say,” she said, adding that Melania uses speculation to “stay relevant.”