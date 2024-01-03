It sure seems like Kristi Noem feels very threatened by the thought of Nikki Haley as Trump’s VP pick

Kristi Noem is protecting her resources.

When asked by Newsmax’s Eric Bolling yesterday whether it would be a mistake for Donald Trump to pick Nikki Haley as his running mate in the 2024 presidential election, Noem didn’t hesitate.

“Yes,” she said. “But if he picked her, I would tell him I disagreed with him. But then I would support the ticket, because he’s still the president and the president still makes the decisions.”

Spoken like a true sycophant!

Both Noem and Haley are rumored to be on the short list for Trump’s potential #2, and the South Dakota governor has made it clear–very clear–several times before that she wants the gig. “I would in a heartbeat,” she told Newsmax last September.

“Trump needs a strong partner,” the gay-hating governor continued. “He’s gonna need somebody who knows what it’s like to run a business … also to have a wife, mom, and grandmother isn’t bad either.”

Speaking to Newsmax this week, Noem continued to bash Haley, implying she’s a flip-flopper, an opportunist, and, worst of all, disloyal.

“You know, I just, I’ve had a lot of disagreements with Nikki Haley over the years,” she said. “And I just don’t know which Nikki Haley is gonna show up every day. She’s a different person, depending on whatever works for her political agenda.”

Then she pivoted to talk about Trump and all the reasons why she adores him.

“So, I just, what I love about President Trump, or what I think the American people love about President Trump, is that he’s just himself and he’s just genuine,” Noem gushed. “He’s just a normal human being who tells the truth, and gets up every day fighting for people. He has no reason to do this job other than the fact that he really truly does believe in America. And he wants to put the people out there–they get up every day and go to work. He wants to put them first.”

One group of people Noem certainly does NOT have that same sort of love for is LGBTQ+ people.

Since taking office in 2019, she has used her position as governor to chip away at the rights of anyone who doesn’t subscribe to her own personal far right Christian ideologies, primarily focusing her attacks on LGBTQ+ people and trans youth.

From banning drag shows to opening a “whistleblower hotline” that encourages the public to report anything “woke” happening at state colleges and universities, to outlawing gender-affirming care for trans minors and forcing those already receiving care to detransition, Noem has made it her mission as governor to ensure queer people are as marginalized as possible.

As for Haley, she previously said “I don’t play for second” when asked about being Trump’s running mate, should he win the party’s nomination. But she changed her tune slightly at a campaign event last week.

Asked by a voter whether she’d considered the #2 gig, the 51-year-old answered with a non-answer, saying, “I could say to you what you want to hear, and you could go check that box and go do whatever, but I’m going to continue to tell you my truth and the truth that I have always told the truth. Even when I was in the administration, President Trump and I worked well together. Why? Because I told him the truth.”

For now, however, Haley seems focused on the #1 spot, although the polls don’t appear to be in her favor.

According to FiveThirtyEight, she’s polling in second place, at 11.4% among GOP primary voters, compared to Trump’s first place lead at 61.3%. (Meanwhile, Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis has dropped to third place and is now polling at 11.3% and falling.)

That said, while Trump might have a commanding lead right now, he’s about to become very busy with his one two three four criminal cases and numerous civil cases moving forward in 2024.

The one-term, twice-impeached, 77-year-old ex-president is currently facing over 90 criminal counts–four felony counts for his efforts to overturn the 2020 election in Washington, D.C.,13 felony counts for his election interference in Georgia, 34 felony counts in connection to hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels in New York, and 40 felony counts for stealing classified government documents in Florida.

Despite all this, Noem’s money is clearly still on him. At least, for now. Ask her again after Super Tuesday, which lands on March 5 this year, and she might have a different answer.