It’s Oscars time & the internet is rooting for all of this year’s LGBTQ+ nominees

Oscars voters were immune to “The Power of Love,” apparently, since they declined to nominate the fantastical gay romance All of Us Strangers and Andrew Scott, its leading man. But there are plenty of other LGBTQ+ nominees for whom we can root during Sunday’s 96th Academy Awards telecast, and X users are doing just that.

For the first time, we have two openly queer actors nominated for queer roles in the same year, as GoldDerby points out: Colman Domingo is up for Best Actor for playing civil rights activist Bayard Rustin in Rustin, while Jodie Foster is up for Best Supporting Actress for playing friend-turned-coach Bonnie Stoll in Nyad.

In fact, Domingo is only the second openly queer male actor to earn a nomination for playing a gay character, per The New York Times, after Ian McKellen was nominated (but ultimately passed over) in 1999 for his performance in Gods and Monsters.

“We can only hope that today’s nominations for Colman Domingo and Jodie Foster signal that we’ll see many more LGBTQ+ actors — and LGBTQ+ writers and directors and all crafts — celebrated for telling authentic LGBTQ+ stories in the near future and beyond,” NewFest programming director Nick McCarthy told NBC Out when the nominations were announced this January.

And there’s LGBTQ representation elsewhere on the ballot, too. Lily Gladstone, who uses she/they pronouns and identifies as “kind of being middle-gendered,” earned a Best Actress nomination — as the Oscars still have gendered acting categories — for their performance as Osage woman Mollie Kyle in Killers of the Flower Moon.

Meanwhile, Christine Vachon, a queer film producer, could win Best Picture with the rest of the Past Lives producers. Laura Karpman, who lists herself as queer on Instagram,could win the Original Score category for soundtracking American Fiction. And Billie Eilish, who says she’s “attracted to boys and girls,” could win her second Oscar this year, as she’s nominated in the Original Song category for Barbie’s “What Was I Made For?”

Here are X posts rooting these nominees on:

Colman Domingo

“Rustin” is an incredible movie and an incredible true story. Colman Domingo comes off the screen in this one, I loved his performance. I would love to see him win the Oscar for this. ?? https://t.co/uZ4qpVjiYk — Sarah ??? (@coffee_sequins) February 3, 2024

I can't wait for Colman Domingo to win his first Oscar pic.twitter.com/77R0GmaK3X — Jordan Woodson (@jordanjwoodson) November 27, 2022

We all know the Oscars is BS by now but if there’s any justice in the world Colman Domingo wins for RUSTIN ?? pic.twitter.com/aaAUm4WzJy — Andreas Samuelson (@andy_samuelson) December 3, 2023

I've been in love with Colman Domingo since Passing Strange. I hope he wins everything ever. — Rando Carolinian (@GreenMtnMack) February 22, 2024

Colman Domingo’s Oscar nomination is one of my favorites this year for so many reasons. A brilliant performance. A spectacular artist. A win for inclusion. Second gay performer nominated in Best Actor for playing a gay person. And now some huge opportunities coming his way. Love! pic.twitter.com/ubBxYxBRHS — Brian Rowe (@mrbrianrowe) February 21, 2024

Jodie Foster

Jodie Foster should win for Nyad. never seen a more convincing portrayal of unconditional but unrequited gay love, it was so heartbreaking and so outstanding.



sorry but America Ferrera doesnt come close in comparison — Clara Hilger (@synaesthequity) January 23, 2024

announcing my new bit for awards season which is: jodie foster should win an oscar for nyad — lily gladstone oscar era (@brittany_fox2) October 30, 2023

After watching Nyad I would want Jodie Foster to win some awards — Eri (@EriWalrus) February 25, 2024

I’m watching NYAD for the second time (the first was thanks to @DawsonTracy ) and my mom just asked “is jodie foster gonna win awards for this” yes yes she is — Hope Rehak (@HopeRehak) November 13, 2023

Jodie Foster is absolutely going to win for Nyad. She keeps that film moving. — Gregory Dickens, PBS Heavyweight Campion (@GregoryDraws) January 23, 2024

jodie foster gets to be gay af in Nyad this shit needs to win an award just for that ? butch girl of my dreams godDAMN — taryn wolfe-judge is 28 ? (@asspirational_) January 30, 2024

Lily Gladstone

Lily Gladstone should win the oscar for many reasons, but 1 she was in a 4 hour movie, she did 2x as much acting as everybody else! — Danielle Rackley (@DanielleRackle2) February 26, 2024

Lily Gladstone should win it without a single doubt #Oscars2024 pic.twitter.com/qIWHwFvBj2 — Saham's Reviews (@SahamReviews) February 28, 2024

lily gladstone has SO many oscar winners behind her i feel better every day about her securing that well deserved win ???? https://t.co/SmNkyrMbMz — kenzie xcx ? (@kenzvanunu) February 29, 2024

With respect to Emma Stone I hope Lily Gladstone wins. I think it is a better performance — Michael Kocher (@Maddux31_1) February 26, 2024

Lily Gladstone better win best actress or I’m eating dust off the ground for the next month — SkeeterBeavers (@SkeeterBeavs) February 26, 2024

Christine Vachon

Christine Vachon's work as a film producer was most impactful to me since I started really becoming a cineaste, back in 1994. Her name kept appearing in the credits of many of my favorite movies then. And for the first time ever, she is finally Oscar-nominated! It's about time. — Ian Rosales Casocot (@sandwichspy) January 24, 2024

Just read an article someone posted pointing out the Christine Vachon is getting her *first* Oscar nom and this is genuinely surprising and distressing considering her huge impact on American indie cinema over three decades — Programmer-at-large (@RC_film_curator) January 25, 2024

Anyway, happy Christine Vachon is an Oscar nominee day, everyone. pic.twitter.com/7gCebxjYRq — Franklin Leonard (@franklinleonard) January 24, 2024

First Time (wtf) Oscar Nominee Christine Vachon! ????? pic.twitter.com/D14sNxwVEz — Rajendra Roy (@rajroynyc) January 23, 2024

Christine Vachon deserves an Honorary Oscar.



Just looking at her filmography as a producer, it's evident how much she has contributed to contemporary independent cinema. #Oscars #FilmTwitter pic.twitter.com/IbFLdotqwG — Juan Carlos Ojano ? (@carlosojano) January 16, 2024

Laura Karpman

@Laura_Karpman



Hi Laura Karpman, just saw your interview on GMA3. Congratulations on your Oscar nomination!



The music in American Fiction is perfection.



I remember saying as I left the film ‘I need to see this again just to hear that music again’. — Betsy Morley (@BetsynNashville) February 21, 2024

Totally, I wish Laura may win for her original music work, and Lily Gladstone in Best Actress for her brilliant performance.

Please Academy members vote for both. — SoSo (@LoveSleyton) February 26, 2024

Thank YOU for such wonderful score. We are grieving the absent nomination for Maestro Hisaishi. But at least we have your golden perfect score in here. Thank you from a devoted film music fan. I'm rooting for you and become the third women composer to win here, pls. — Dave Vidna (@davevidna) January 23, 2024

AMERICAN FICTION best original score



? ?

? ?

??

? laura karpman

oscar winner ??

? ?

? ? — future mrs chalamet (troye’s version) (@scrambled__meg) January 23, 2024

Billie Eilish

Final video for the WWIMF? campaign, today is the last day for Oscar voting. Literally the best campaign billie has ever done, let's hope she wins that oscar. ?? #Oscars https://t.co/fcVKXVIdMQ — Billie Eilish Daily Spotify (@BillieSpotify_) February 27, 2024

If @billieeilish doesn’t win the Oscar for “What Was I Made For” I don’t understand because it’s one the most hauntingly beautiful songs I’ve ever heard. CHILLS ?? — Toni Wellons (@IAmToniWellons) February 24, 2024

In 2019, Radiohead frontman Thom Yorke said that Billie Eilish is "the only one doing anything f*cking interesting nowadays." ?

5 years later she has a bunch of Grammys, Oscar and the admiration of musical giant Hans Zimmer.

"What Was I Made For?" should absolutely win an Oscar. — Gurifin? (@Gurifin8) February 20, 2024

That Oscar is locked for #BillieEilish ?. Well-deserved win tonight at the Grammys, “What Was I Made For?” absolutely was the best song of the year. — Evan Miller (@TheEmiller2002) February 5, 2024

“What Was I Made For?” won as the Best Original Song from #GoldenGlobe. It should also win at the #Oscars next! Billie Eilish deserves it. — Rhuss (@rhussellfamy) January 8, 2024

Billie Eilish’s “What was I Made For” is one of the best songs ever made for a movie, so I would love to see it win an Oscar next. #barbie #barbiemovie #GoldenGlobes https://t.co/NFJKMmNbef — Jacob Dominguez (@jacobadominguez) January 8, 2024