Ivanka has broken up with her father, seeks a “less complicated life,” sources say

Ivanka Trump has never hesitated when it comes to cutting her loses. Whether it’s dropping close friends, quitting her modeling career, or abandoning her fashion line, she doesn’t seem to have any trouble letting things go. Now, she appears to be severing ties with her own father.

According to a dozen former Trump White House officials, family friends, acquaintances, and other members of Trump’s klan, Ivanka has had enough of her dad’s constant complaints about how the 2020 election was “stolen” from him (it wasn’t), how he’s should be “reinstated” as president in August (he won’t), and blah, blah, blah.

Two acquaintances tell CNN that the former first daughter wants a “less complicated life for her family” and so she has been “distancing” herself from her elderly father and his crazy behavior.

“They weren’t around for the usual spring and summer events at Mar-a-Lago,” a family friend says, noting the absence of Ivanka, Jared, and their three kids from Trump’s recent 75th birthday celebration.

Another source says Ivanka & Co. have scaled back on family visits. After spending nearly every day together for the last five-and-a-half years, they now only see him “once every three to four weeks.”

Ivanka also neglected to wish her father a happy birthday or a happy Father’s Day on social media, which is something she’s always done in years past.

And then there’s her husband, Jared Kusher, who used to be Trump’s closest confidant inside the White House. CNN reports his presence in his father-in-law’s life has become “increasingly rare” lately.

“He was kind of like a parent who sticks around less and less each morning while they’re transitioning their kid to day care,” a person familiar with the situation said.

A major issue seems to be Trump’s jealousy about Kushner purportedly inking a seven-figure book deal with Broadside Books, the conservative branch of HarperCollins, when he himself has yet to land a deal of his own.

Vanity Fair reported last week that no major publisher wants to work with the ex-president, in large part because the fact-checking would be virtually impossible given that “he can’t even admit that he lost the election,” one industry figure said.

Sources tell CNN Trump has “always been suspicious of Jared” and now he’s worried he’s going to take credit for his achievements in the book.

“It is not a secret President Trump doesn’t like when he thinks other people are getting attention for something he feels he has facilitated,” a former Trump White House official says. “There’s a sweet spot between saying nothing about work you did and saying too much that everyone has to find–or else he gets triggered.”

When asked for comment, Ivanka’s former chief of staff, Julie Radford, tried downplaying the situation by saying she is “focused on her children.”

“After spending four years serving and traveling the country extensively, Ivanka is taking time with family and friends,” Radford said.

Family and friends that don’t include her father, it seems.

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.