Ivanka is pissed her Goya beans photo has been turned into an attack ad, threatens to sue

Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared, are threatening to sue The Lincoln Project for posting unflattering billboards of them in Times Square just days before the election.
In a letter sent over the weekend, attorneys for the couple complained about one billboard that uses Ivanka’s infamous Goya beans photo to highlight the more than 33,000 New Yorkers and 221,000 Americans who have died from the coronavirus, and another one that shows Jared next to a bunch of body bags and a 2019 quote from him talking about how New Yorkers are going to “suffer.”
Attorney Marc Kasowitz called the billboards “false, malicious and defamatory,” adding that if they are “not immediately removed, we will sue you for what will doubtless be enormous compensatory and punitive damages.”
If it’s Goya, it has to be good.
Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno. pic.twitter.com/9tjVrfmo9z
— Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 15, 2020
But The Lincoln Project says it isn’t taking the billboards down, arguing that they accurately depict the Trump administration’s lackadaisical attitude toward the coronavirus pandemic.
“The level of indignant outrage Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have shown towards The Lincoln Project for exposing their indifference for the more than 223,000 people who have lost their lives due to their reckless mismanagement of COVID-19 is comical,” the group said in a statement.
“While we truly enjoy living rent free in their heads, their empty threats will not be taken any more seriously than we take Ivanka and Jared,” it added. “It is unsurprising that an administration that has never had any regard or understanding of our Constitution would try to trample on our first amendment rights but we fully intend on making this civics lesson as painful as possible.”
Scroll down for some memes from Ivanka’s infamous and ill-advised Goya endorsement…
“It’s our family go-to against Covid19.” pic.twitter.com/dx89IzepbZ
— LGBTQ+Resist 🏳️🌈 (@Dyke67ny) July 15, 2020
— 🔻 Bob Estropajo 🔻 (@BobEstropajo) July 15, 2020
Who likes Hot Pockets more, @NunesAlt? I think she’s faking. pic.twitter.com/NjpNqUUjI2
— DevinNunesTHEDragQueen (@NunesDrag) July 15, 2020
Ahhh, the absolutely shameless Ivanka Trump endless grift continues… pic.twitter.com/M9BJ1RYvbL
— Matt Johnson (@HotPockets4All) July 15, 2020
Now, the un-doctored REAL photo@GoyaFoods #BoycottGoya pic.twitter.com/p2SasX8l7I
— Glenn (@14Truth14) July 15, 2020
“Daddy’s favorite book” says Ivanka Trump. “He read it to me every night as a child. He’s not a racist. It’s just a book.” pic.twitter.com/DDH2rXc0Xq
— Parallel News 1 (@parallelnewsone) July 15, 2020
— 🏴☠️ Shane 8 days 🌊🗳🇺🇸😷 (@egheitasean) July 15, 2020
Nice! pic.twitter.com/sywrcPXXPm
— Piercey (@lazypoolboy) July 15, 2020
6 Comments
Heywood Jablowme
Maybe after Ivanka gets out of prison she can do a game show. Vanna White is getting up in years!
Mister P
Lock her up!!! Shave her head !!!!
WashDrySpin
While, I would love all of Trump’s family and himself to go to jail…my goal is to get them out of theWhite House by VOTING and encouraging others to do the same!!!
trsxyz
Amen to that!!
Cam
THREATENING to sue is what you do when you don’t’ have a winning case but are hoping to scare somebody.
Apparently Ivanka and Jared were dumb enough to think that the Lincoln Project was the same as those small contractors they would threaten to sue to get out of paying what they owed.
This group is made up of people who are either lawyers, or know the best DC and NY Lawyers out there. Not only won’t they be scared, but they are DYING for Ja-Vanka to file suit. Because that would mean that they could then subpeona all of their emails, phone, and text records having anything to do with Coronavirus.
Those two small time grifters are in way over their heads.
Liquid Silver
Sorry, kids. Satire is allowable. Political satire is practically a gimme.