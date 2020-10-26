Ivanka is pissed her Goya beans photo has been turned into an attack ad, threatens to sue

Ivanka Trump and her husband, Jared, are threatening to sue The Lincoln Project for posting unflattering billboards of them in Times Square just days before the election.

In a letter sent over the weekend, attorneys for the couple complained about one billboard that uses Ivanka’s infamous Goya beans photo to highlight the more than 33,000 New Yorkers and 221,000 Americans who have died from the coronavirus, and another one that shows Jared next to a bunch of body bags and a 2019 quote from him talking about how New Yorkers are going to “suffer.”

Attorney Marc Kasowitz called the billboards “false, malicious and defamatory,” adding that if they are “not immediately removed, we will sue you for what will doubtless be enormous compensatory and punitive damages.”

If it’s Goya, it has to be good.

Si es Goya, tiene que ser bueno. pic.twitter.com/9tjVrfmo9z — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) July 15, 2020

But The Lincoln Project says it isn’t taking the billboards down, arguing that they accurately depict the Trump administration’s lackadaisical attitude toward the coronavirus pandemic.

“The level of indignant outrage Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump have shown towards The Lincoln Project for exposing their indifference for the more than 223,000 people who have lost their lives due to their reckless mismanagement of COVID-19 is comical,” the group said in a statement.

“While we truly enjoy living rent free in their heads, their empty threats will not be taken any more seriously than we take Ivanka and Jared,” it added. “It is unsurprising that an administration that has never had any regard or understanding of our Constitution would try to trample on our first amendment rights but we fully intend on making this civics lesson as painful as possible.”

