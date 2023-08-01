Ivanka reportedly likes her dad again & wants back in on his campaign after seeing latest poll numbers

After swearing off politics for good in November, rumor has it Ivanka Trump Kushner Trump is warming up to the idea of maybe possibly governmenting again… now that her dad is doing so well in the polls and is widely expected to be the Republican nominee for president in 2024.

The former first daughter has kept a very low profile and an even further distance from Donald Trump since leaving Washington, D.C. in tears back in January 2021.

Last fall, not long after testifying before the January 6 committee, she issued a statement saying she had zero plans of ever working in government again and was instead “choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family.”

But what a difference just a few months can make! Because now, Ivanka and her husband Jared are said to be slowly but surely cozying back up to Big Don… just three weeks before the first Republican presidential primary debate in Milwaukee.

“They’ve been spotted more frequently this summer,” one top campaign strategist told Vanity Fair this week. “They’ve made it clear they’re supportive. They pop into meetings to say hi.”

The couple also recently attended a screening of that weird QAnon conspiracy theory child-trafficking movie “Sound of Freedom” that the one-term, twice-impeached, twice-indicted (for now) ex-president hosted at his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey.

"Sound of Freedom” sheds light on the harrowing reality of #HumanTrafficking, awakening our collective conscience and inspiring us to take action for those trapped in its dark web.



Watch the Trailer ?? #2millionFor2Million @TimBallard #EndTrafficking https://t.co/f2EtLMvzoN — Ivanka Trump (@IvankaTrump) June 19, 2023

Many are saying that Trump’s poll numbers are the driving factor behind Ivanka’s sudden about-face. As for Jared, he’s thinking of the couple’s bottom line.

A New York Times/Siena College poll released this week found he is leading the field of candidates seeking the 2024 Republican nominee for president by with a commanding 54%. (His closest rival, Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis, is trailing at just 17%.)

“Now that the president is 40 points ahead, of course Jared is pretending he’s involved,” another former Trump official tells Vanity Fair. “If he’s president again, Jared needs to protect his turf, especially in the Middle East.”

That’s a very big “if”, of course.

Not only does Trump still need to actually win his party’s nomination (the first primaries aren’t until February, and while he’s currently leading in the polls, a lot can happen between now and then), but he would then need to win the general election against Joe Biden, who he’s already lost to once before.

On top of that, he’s in a world of legal trouble at the moment.

The 77-year-old is currently staring down multiple state and federal charges in various different cases that could potentially land him in prison for the rest of his life.

First, he’s set to go to trial in New York in March to face state charges related to alleged hush money payments made to Stormy Daniels during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Then he has another trial set for May on federal charges related to his alleged mishandling of classified documents.

Oh, and he recently received a target letter from the DOJ letting him know he’s maybe probably gonna be indicted over his alleged involvement in the January 6 insurrection as well.

And on top of all that he’s also expected to be indicted in Georgia any day now over his alleged efforts to overturn the presidential election results there in 2020.

Another source implies to Vanity Fair, however, that while Ivanka and Jared may be warming up to Trump, they still aren’t fully on board the Trump train just yet.

“Jared thinks the team running the campaign is doing a terrific job and has zero intention to get involved,” the person said. “He is laser-focused on his family and on growing his business.”

That said, we wouldn’t put it past him to throw his support behind his father-in-law again if he thought it was good for his business. After all, he and Ivanka made $640 million working in the White House from 2017-2021, and he raked in another $2 billion from his Saudi government connections shortly after leaving. Meanwhile, she secured 41 Chinese trademarks.

On the topic of money, despite incredibly strong poll numbers, Trump’s campaign and PAC coffers aren’t nearly as impressive. In fact, they’re kinda sad.

His Save America PAC has reportedly blown over $40 million in legal fees this year alone, which is $5 million more than his campaign actually raised during the second quarter of 2023.

That’s also up from $16.4 million he spent legal fees in all of 2022. Which means, in total, he’s burned through approximately $56.6 million–$56.6 million!–in court cases over the last year and a half. And with another two more indictments likely headed his way, he could potentially double that figure.

According to The New York Times, Trump’s Save America PAC is “nearly broke” after covering the cost of his lawyer bills and only has about $4 million left in the bank after a $1 million donation from Jared’s father last month.

Now, some tweets X’s…

The Trump Crime Family will stay close. They smell the money and want in on the grift! — Ken Carson (@KenCarson2023) August 1, 2023

NEW: Jared Kushner’s father, Charles Kushner, whom Trump pardoned of federal crimes at end of his presidency, gave $1 million to Trump’s super PAC last month.@maggieNYT me @jonathanvswan https://t.co/Tw2MnWZVlY — Shane Goldmacher (@ShaneGoldmacher) August 1, 2023

pardons don’t earn themselves. — Philly Nate (@philly_nate) July 31, 2023

The thing about #HunterBiden is how Ivanka & Jared turned the WH into their private cash cow to the tune of $640M, Ivanka scored 41 trademarks from China & Jared raked in $2B from Saudi Arabia. pic.twitter.com/nvfkp8632u — anyone_want_chips (@anyonewantchips) July 26, 2023

Trump isn’t paying the lawyers. His cult members are. — SenoritaSusie345 (@SSusie345) August 1, 2023

Joe Biden never gave Hunter Biden a West Wing office without having a clear role in the administration, unlike “First Daughter” Ivanka Trump. — Kate 🪬🤍🇺🇸 (@ImSpeaking13) August 1, 2023