Ivanka sobs in a $3000 designer coat during her dad’s goodbye rally

It’s a great day for the country as Joe Biden is just minutes away from being sworn in as the 46th President of the United States of America!
It’s a not-so-great day for Ivanka Trump.
The ex-first daughter was photographed sobbing on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews this morning as she watched her father make his final speech and board Air Force One for the last time as president.
Ivanka Trump attempts to cry — TRUMP IS GONE. pic.twitter.com/ZfPUHZY7t5
— Matthew Rettenmund (@mattrett) January 20, 2021
All of Trump’s adult children appeared overcome with emotion at the somber event, but it was Ivanka, wearing a $2,994 cream-colored Altuzarra coat, who appeared the most upset, hardly able to contain herself.
Don Jr. looked near tears standing alongside his equally distraught girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle. Eric Trump, too, looked solemn and upset. Even Tiffany was watery-eyed and blue.
bye bitches pic.twitter.com/Ka4oovDh1v
— Leah Carroll (@leahmocc) January 20, 2021
During his rambling speech, Trump, who walked out of the White House for the last time at 8:12 a.m. this morning, said he’ll “be back in some form” before jetting off to Mar-a-Lago. He is the first President in roughly 150 years to refuse to attend his successor’s inauguration.
Here’s how folx on Twitter have been responding to Ivanka’s cup of tears…
I'm going to make the sound of Ivanka sobbing my ringtone. pic.twitter.com/oBzAob46jT
— Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) January 20, 2021
Ivanka just very naturally and completely accidentally turning towards the camera and away from Trump's helicopter there.
— Axel Bruns (@snurb_dot_info) January 20, 2021
I heard Ivanka was crying. I NEED VIDEO!!!! pic.twitter.com/YYjE7jZYzi
— Indy (@Indy131313Indy) January 20, 2021
Ivanka cries because she knows she's going to jail. https://t.co/4UwIXM98GS
— Boris (impeached, banned, impeached Trump) (@BorisTrump6) January 20, 2021
Get used to this face @IvankaTrump, you be showing it a lot in court hun ? pic.twitter.com/h4G1ZuSfcP
— Pinche-New Day in America (@Pinche_Pi) January 20, 2021
I still have no idea what @IvankaTrump's official role was in the Trump administration.
— Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) January 20, 2021
ivanka is holding back TEARS pic.twitter.com/l5N8PTQsLs
— weeeed eiiiit joe. we did it. (@issameena) January 20, 2021
Ivanka making sure she’s facing the camera rather than Marine One sums her up in a nutshell. #GoodRiddance
— Emma Kennedy? (@EmmaKennedy) January 20, 2021
Ivanka cries as her father says goodbye. I cried too…tears of happiness. pic.twitter.com/yGS6WHYzBf
— Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 20, 2021
Aw, @IvankaTrump looks so sad. ??
— TheOneAndOnlyRichie ???????? (@The1OnlyRichie) January 20, 2021
Bromancer7
Finally settled in that she and her entire family are going to jail. Good riddance to bad rubbish.
Cam
Fake crying. If she was sobbing, where were tears? With that eye makeup there would have been smudges.
Everything about this family is staged and fake. If they are upset it’s because they realize that they won’t be welcomed back into the business world and they’re probably going to be dragged into court soon by the AGs of multiple states.
SientoCaer89
Really? The article is about her coat her $3000 coat yet the coat is never shown. Okayyyy.
JustLarry
A $3,000 coat! I can’t believe this woman! Jill Biden at least had the decent sense to wear a $3,895 Unity Wrap Coat by designer Jonathan Cohen!!
jcool
girl you know all the prices. do you work at the mall?