Ivanka sobs in a $3000 designer coat during her dad’s goodbye rally

It’s a great day for the country as Joe Biden is just minutes away from being sworn in as the 46th President of the United States of America!

It’s a not-so-great day for Ivanka Trump.

The ex-first daughter was photographed sobbing on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews this morning as she watched her father make his final speech and board Air Force One for the last time as president.

Ivanka Trump attempts to cry — TRUMP IS GONE. pic.twitter.com/ZfPUHZY7t5 — Matthew Rettenmund (@mattrett) January 20, 2021

All of Trump’s adult children appeared overcome with emotion at the somber event, but it was Ivanka, wearing a $2,994 cream-colored Altuzarra coat, who appeared the most upset, hardly able to contain herself.

Don Jr. looked near tears standing alongside his equally distraught girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle. Eric Trump, too, looked solemn and upset. Even Tiffany was watery-eyed and blue.

During his rambling speech, Trump, who walked out of the White House for the last time at 8:12 a.m. this morning, said he’ll “be back in some form” before jetting off to Mar-a-Lago. He is the first President in roughly 150 years to refuse to attend his successor’s inauguration.

Here’s how folx on Twitter have been responding to Ivanka’s cup of tears…

I'm going to make the sound of Ivanka sobbing my ringtone. pic.twitter.com/oBzAob46jT — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) January 20, 2021

Ivanka just very naturally and completely accidentally turning towards the camera and away from Trump's helicopter there. — Axel Bruns (@snurb_dot_info) January 20, 2021

I heard Ivanka was crying. I NEED VIDEO!!!! pic.twitter.com/YYjE7jZYzi — Indy (@Indy131313Indy) January 20, 2021

Ivanka cries because she knows she's going to jail. https://t.co/4UwIXM98GS — Boris (impeached, banned, impeached Trump) (@BorisTrump6) January 20, 2021

Get used to this face @IvankaTrump, you be showing it a lot in court hun ? pic.twitter.com/h4G1ZuSfcP — Pinche-New Day in America (@Pinche_Pi) January 20, 2021

I still have no idea what @IvankaTrump's official role was in the Trump administration. — Liddle’ Savage (@littledeekay) January 20, 2021

ivanka is holding back TEARS pic.twitter.com/l5N8PTQsLs — weeeed eiiiit joe. we did it. (@issameena) January 20, 2021

Ivanka making sure she’s facing the camera rather than Marine One sums her up in a nutshell. #GoodRiddance — Emma Kennedy? (@EmmaKennedy) January 20, 2021

Ivanka cries as her father says goodbye. I cried too…tears of happiness. pic.twitter.com/yGS6WHYzBf — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) January 20, 2021

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.