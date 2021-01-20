cup of tears

Ivanka sobs in a $3000 designer coat during her dad’s goodbye rally

By

It’s a great day for the country as Joe Biden is just minutes away from being sworn in as the 46th President of the United States of America!

It’s a not-so-great day for Ivanka Trump.

The ex-first daughter was photographed sobbing on the tarmac at Joint Base Andrews this morning as she watched her father make his final speech and board Air Force One for the last time as president.

All of Trump’s adult children appeared overcome with emotion at the somber event, but it was Ivanka, wearing a $2,994 cream-colored Altuzarra coat, who appeared the most upset, hardly able to contain herself.

Don Jr. looked near tears standing alongside his equally distraught girlfriend, Kimberly Guilfoyle. Eric Trump, too, looked solemn and upset. Even Tiffany was watery-eyed and blue.

During his rambling speech, Trump, who walked out of the White House for the last time at 8:12 a.m. this morning, said he’ll “be back in some form” before jetting off to Mar-a-Lago. He is the first President in roughly 150 years to refuse to attend his successor’s inauguration.

Here’s how folx on Twitter have been responding to Ivanka’s cup of tears…

