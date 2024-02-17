Ivanka’s public backstabbing, Ted Cruz’s humiliating photo scandal & Trump’s epic collapse

While a cowboy’s “lasso” in a viral Beyonce dance video and voting in the 2024 Queerties took over everyone’s social media feeds this week, the political power players were busy doing all sorts of things while nobody was looking. Here’s just a few of the stories that you really need to know about it…

DON’T SAY LIFTS: Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis refuses to explain how he can oppose gender-affirming care but still wears high heels in public. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

BLONDE AMBITION: Ivanka looks to be losing her nepo baby gig as her disgraced daddy’s favorite daughter at the manicured hands of another delusional MAGA blonde. [Read all about it on Queerty]

Politics, but make it gay! Stay woke with our daily briefing while staying informed on all things LGBTQ+ entertainment, life, and more!

LOUDER FOR THOSE IN THE BACK: Departing GOP Senator Mitt Romney has drawn a line in the sand and says he won’t vote for the sexual assaulting one-term, twice-impeached, four times indicted ex-president.

Republican Senator Mitt Romney says he’ll not vote for Donald Trump:



“I must admit that I find sexual assault to be a line I will not cross in the people I select to be my president.” pic.twitter.com/wbo605ypCo — Republicans against Trump (@RpsAgainstTrump) February 16, 2024

BATTLE OF THE BULGE: Anti-LGBTQ+ Texas Senator Rafael Edward “Ted” Cruz got caught in a very, very tight squeeze and now everyone has a new reason to laugh at him. [See and read all about it on Queerty]

GURL DOWN: Gay embarrassment/expelled GOP Rep. George “Kitara Ravache” Santos got his wig snatched by one of his former colleagues with an epic 5-word text. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

MAGA SCORECARD: In case you need help keeping track of all of the disgraced ex-presidents wins after being ordered by a NY judge to pay $355 million for trying to dupe banks and others by inflating his wealth in financial statements. The 77-year-old now owes more than $450 million in judgements.

Donald Trump:



1) Liable for sexual abuse

2) Liable for defamation

3) Liable for fraud

4) Banned from running his business

5) 91 felony counts to go https://t.co/zMD3FxeHHy — Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) February 16, 2024

DON’T SAY INTERNALIZED HOMOPHOBIA: This self-hating gay man is spearheading Georgia’s “Don’t Say Gay” initiative. [Read all about it on Queerty]

WE’RE HERE! After years of pushing by queer activists, the U.S. Census Bureau will finally ask questions about LGBTQ+ people. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

FOUR MORE YEARS: President Joe Biden‘s reelection campaigned unleashed a powerful ad pushing back on the disgraced ex-White House occupant for his un-American comments embracing Vladimir Putin and bashing the NATO alliance. Election Day is November 5th.