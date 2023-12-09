Ivanka’s public denial, Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis’ dress scandal & Kamala rattles the Senate

While Matt Bomer & Lee Pace’s roommate bonding past and Olympic swimmer Alex DiGiorgio’s speedo pics took over everyone’s social media feeds this week, the political power players were busy doing all sorts of things while nobody was looking. Here’s just a few of the stories that you really need to know about it…

PARTY OF ONE: Ivanka Trump is completely unbothered that the walls are caving in on her disgraced father as she spends her time pretending everything is fine & that she’s America’s sweetheart. [Read all about it on Queerty]

LARA, LARA PANTS ON FIRE: Ivanka’s sister-in-law Lara Trump attempted to be heard above all of her current family’s deafening MAGA nonsense by conjuring up the most insane conspiracy theory about President Joe Biden that sounds eerily familiar. [Read all about it on Into]

CAMEO QUEEN: Expelled ex-congressman George “Kitara Ravace” Santos has turned his fraud-filled brand of Republican gay chaos into a legit business by recording videos for “fans” on Cameo. His latest clip has him sending words of encouragement to a newly out member of the “furry” community. We hate it here! [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

I absolutely cannot believe the reality I am living in pic.twitter.com/Iq4g2tWe2Z — Ben Yahr (@benyahr) December 8, 2023

REPUBLICAN DRIVEL: Homophobic GOP Senator Josh Hawley flaunted his faux-masculinity by drooling all over himself as he had yet another hissy fit during a Senate hearing. [Read all about it on Queerty]

DON’T SAY MAN DRESS: Ron “Don’t Say Gay” DeSantis took time out from running his flailing presidential campaign into the ground to put his high-heeled foot in his mouth by calling the robe-like cultural garb worn by some Middle Eastern men as “man dresses.” [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

MAGA MENACE: In a rare moment of truth, the one-term, twice-impeached, four-time indicted disgraced ex-president actually spoke facts and said if re-elected he’d become a dictator on “day one.”

Trump says if he’s elected, he won’t be a dictator…”except for day one”. (Video: Fox News) pic.twitter.com/viGai4yX5P — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 6, 2023

THE NEW McCARTHYISM: Ousted Republican Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy went viral after a speech he made earlier this year in the UK showed him complimenting the Democratic party for being more diverse than the GOP. [See and read all about it on Queerty]

PUNCHING DOWN: Anti-LGBTQ+ Speaker of the House Mike Johnson’s 2023 homophobia tour entered a new era as he decided to bash gay high school students in order to raise cash to fund more hate. [Read all about it on Queerty]

SHE DID IT, JOE: Vice President Kamala Harris made history with her 32nd tie-breaking vote in the U.S. Senate. We stan a legend!