Sarah Huckabee Sanders is already on to her next grift before she’s even finished with her current one

Sarah Huckabee Sanders is on to the next one!

The politico nepo baby is offering up a dunk hunting trip to thirsty donors, all for the reasonable price of… $50,000.

Sponsored by the Republicans Governor’s Association, the trip is slated for mid-January.

The Arkansas Times has the dirty details:

“To be fair, your $50,000 gets you more than just a few hours of putting #2 shot into canvasbacks. You also get one year on the RGA board, which comes with three tickets to a quarterly discussion series in Washington, D.C., three tickets to the annual RGA conference in Las Vegas, three tickets to the RGA winter meeting in D.C. in February, two tickets to the senior staff retreat in California in September, and one ticket to one chiefs-of-staff regional event.”

As Arkansas governor, Sanders has established she’s all about the grift. The defining story of her first year in office revolves around a nearly $20,000 podium ($19,029.25, to be exact), which her office curiously purchased in June.

For some reason, the outrageously expensive lectern wasn’t delivered until August, and the Arkansas GOP didn’t reimburse the state until mid-September.

The Arkansas legislature is conducting a review of the purchase; however, the Legislative Auditor said this week his work won’t be completed until next year.

When asked if there was a reason for the delay, the auditor said his team was just conducting their “diligent steps.”

The wheels of justice sure turn slowly. Very slowly!

When the podium purchase was revealed, Sanders called a special session to weaken the state’s public records laws.

That’s probably just a coincidence, right?

The Arkansas Citizens for Transparency submitted this week a proposed amendment that would make create the right to government transparency in the state.

Photo of the $19,029.25 lectern purchased by the Sanders administration in June. The expense was reimbursed by the Republican Party of Arkansas, according to records. #arpx #Arkansas #ARNews pic.twitter.com/mERP6QvHHP — AR Democrat-Gazette (@ArkansasOnline) September 26, 2023

Since taking office in January, Sanders has prioritized demonizing the LGBTQ+ community. She signed her own “Don’t Say Gay” bill and appointed Jacob Oliva, the man responsible for crafting the anti-LGBTQ+ legislation in Florida, to lead Arkansas’ education department.

In addition, she’s signed a law barring transgender teachers and students from using school bathrooms and locker rooms that align with their gender identities, and banned use of the gender-neutral term “Latinx” in state documents. Sanders has also barred little-used words such as “birth-giver” and “laboring person.”

In recent months, more than 400,000 Arkansas residents have been kicked off Medicaid. A recent survey found the state ranks 49th in the nation for quality of life and 50th in the nation for quality of health.

Despite serving the people, Sanders doesn’t seem interested in helping her constituents. Days before Thanksgiving, she rejected the clemency petition of a man who’s spent 32 years in prison for a crime he likely didn’t commit.

The man, Charlie Vaughn, was convicted in 1991 for the 1988 murder of an elderly woman.

But over the ensuing years, a different man confessed to the murder. Two other men arrested in connection to the killing were released when Reginald Early confessed to the slaying and insisted he had acted alone.

But Vaughn, illiterate and lacking an attorney, failed to file his claim within the allotted time frame.

Sanders didn’t give a reason for rejecting Vaughn’s clemency. But she did manage to pardon a turkey.

Happy holidays!

Giving clemency to Charlie Vaughn would be a great way for @SarahHuckabee to mark the #Thanksgiving holiday. It would also be the Christian thing to do.#Arkansas #arpx https://t.co/NO9bI9vwxE — Rich Shumate (@The_Shumater) November 18, 2023

Sarah Sanders denied an innocent man clemency…but found the time to pardon a turkey. We should all be ashamed. https://t.co/hifnpuoJec — Bob Karp (@BobKarpDR) November 18, 2023

She also gave no reason for the denial, which added to the cruelty and coldness of the move. — laura (@LornaAndanurse) November 17, 2023

It’s apparent Sanders is using her governorship to validate right-wing talking points and boost her own profile. This week, it was reported her former boss, Donald Trump, is considering her for VP.

Though Sanders was slow to endorse Trump (she spent the spring speed dating Ron DeSantis), she’s now all-in on the MAGA train. She recently released an ad saying the 2024 election was a contest between “normal” and “crazy.”

Unfortunately, the whole stunt kinda blew up in her face…

? NEW VIDEO



The truth is, it’s not even a question anymore between right and left. It is normal vs. crazy.#CrazyGOP pic.twitter.com/FycZJCsXSv — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) November 24, 2023

Even in deep-red Arkansas, Sanders’ self-serving ways don’t seem to be ingratiating her with voters. She has the lowest approval rating of any Arkansas governor in 20 years.

And who was the only one lower, you ask? That would be her daddy, Mike Huckabee.

No word on whether he’ll be part of the $50K duck hunting extravaganza.