Jacob Elordi admits he’s just as thirsty for 2004 Brad Pitt as the rest of us: “That’s a beautiful man”

Brad Pitt is a gorgeous man, but don’t just take our word for it.

Listen to Jacob Elordi, the performer behind Euphoria‘s resident homophobic (but kind of gay) jock –– and soon to be the face of Elvis Presley.

The hunky Aussie made an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote Sofia Coppola’s upcoming film Priscilla, in which he stars as the legendary “All Shook Up” singer alongside Cailee Spaeny.

During a game of “Firsts,” Fallon asked the 26-year-old about his first celebrity crush. With no hesitation, Elordi replied, “Brad Pitt. I think in Troy … that’s a beautiful man. There’s no denying it.”

Fallon also seemed to agree. And to be fair, we understand wholly!

While the 2004 Greek epic movie was critically panned, one cannot underestimate the power that a very shirtless (and occasionally nude) Pitt, who portrayed Achilles, had on a generation of gay men. Especially that one scene where he stripped down.

Elordi isn’t the only one who crushed on Pitt’s godlike appearance either. Back in 2022, Fire Island star James Scully revealed the film prompted his sexual awakening. “How am I supposed to not be gay when this movie exists,” he told Thrilist. (He was so real for that.)

brad pitt in the movie troy was my gay awakening pic.twitter.com/Ga6Zpa2K3r — CHUMP* (@LILDIRTNAP) January 6, 2022

This isn’t the first time Elordi has expressed his appreciation for Hollywood’s hottest leading men either.

In a 2021 interview with W Magazine, he called Orlando Bloom –– specifically his luscious-locked character Legolas in the Lord of the Rings series –– his first cinematic crush.

“I was like, ‘Wow, this guy is perfect,'” Elordi said. “He was so pure and fine.”