Manu Ríos scrubs up, Jonathan Bailey flexes & all the can’t-miss LGBTQ+ releases of the week

Image Credits: ‘Fellow Travelers,’ Showtime (left) | Instagram, @manurios (center) | Nic Billington (right)

Need a boost to get over Hump Day? The Hot Sheet is Queerty’s midweek pop culture catch-up, highlighting the entertainment stories everyone’s talking about, the ones you might’ve missed, and the notable LGBTQ+ film & TV releases in the days ahead. Here’s everything you need to stay in-the-know:

What To Watch

Culture Catch-Up

IN MEMORIAM: The late, great icon Leslie Jordan received a well-deserved star on the Palm Springs Walk Of Fame this past weekend. The beautiful ceremony featured a surprise goodbye message from the legend himself, recorded before he passed. Love. Light. Leslie. [Read all about it on LGBTQNation]

HELLO NURSE!: Manu Ríos‘ absence is sorely felt this season of Elite, but the international hottie has another series on the way—which sounds like a sexed-up, Spanish-language take on Grey’s Anatomy—and Netflix España shared this first look (and, yes, Ríos manages to look hot in scrubs, too).

*Respiración entrecortada* Primera imagen de Manu Ríos, Najwa Nimri, Blanca Suárez, Aitana Sánchez-Gijón, Alfonso Bassave y Borja Luna en #Respira. La serie llegará en 2024. pic.twitter.com/BbXS0lpWFG — Netflix España (@NetflixES) October 24, 2023

THE SPY WHO LOVED ME: Due to the ongoing SAG strike and the studios’ refusal to cut working actors a fair deal, Jonathan Bailey can’t technically promote his gay Showtime drama Fellow Travelers, but thank goodness he can promote his hot bod and sleek fashion sense. [Read all about it on Queerty]

BE GAY, DO CRIME: Hulu’s twisty new crime series Culprits has an intriguing premise about the bloody fallout from a bank heist. And—surprise!—it’s pretty queer, with Nathan Stewart-Jarrett as our lead anti-hero who happens to be a gay dad, plus what looks to be a delicious supporting turn from Suzy Eddie Izzard.

BEYOND THE SHADE: Drag Race Italia‘s Farida Kant had all the girls talking when she dragged Lady Camden while trying to make a point about U.S. RuGirls getting favorable treatment over international queens. Today, she shares a statement apologizing to Camden to clarifying her criticism. [EW]

WEAR IT WITH PRIDE: Did you see Dicks (The Musical)? Do you love Dicks (The Musical)? Then check out these hilarious new tees for future cult classic Dicks: The Musical—you could even wear it to one of the just-announced singalong screenings this weekend.

CHECKING IN: Drag superstar Trixie Mattel will follow up her Queerty Award-winning Trixie Motel with Drag Me Home, which will find Trixie and her partner Dave creating a Dream House of their own in LA. [HGTV]

THEATER DARLINGS: New York City’s resident “Gay Demonz” Drew Lausch and Zach Teague are bringing their queer comedy-musical fantasia to the Ars Nova stage on October 27. They describe the show as “the artisanal poppers hit of your dreams,” and tease that audiences can expect “ketamine-fueled tap dancing, slutty nuns, and an immersive trip to Six Flags in New Jersey.” In other words, you don’t want to miss out. [Tickets available at Ars Nova]

DEAR DIARY: Miss Britney Jean Spears has finally released her tell-all memoir The Woman In Me, which includes a number of gaggy revelations, like the fact that she was almost in the Chicago movie and even auditioned for the lead role in weepy The Notebook. [Read all about it on INTO]

ALL-TOGETHER OOKY: The Addams Family is a real drag in this incredible Halloween photoshoot, the brainchild of show-stopping NYC queen Kiki Ball-Change, who brought together some of her favorite drag artists (including Marcia Marcia Marcia & Lagoona Bloo) to reimagine the iconic characters.

NYC Drag Performers Pay Homage To ‘The Addams Family’ | Photo Credit: John Lagucki Kiki Ball-Change as Morticia | Photo Credit: John Lagucki Richard as Gomez | Photo Credit: John Lagucki Marcia Marcia Marcia as Debbie | Photo Credit: John Lagucki Lagoona Bloo as Uncle Fester | Photo Credit: John Lagucki Vicky Vee as Wednesday | Photo Credit: John Lagucki Klondyke as Pugsley | Photo Credit: John Lagucki Fantasy Grandmama as Grandma | Photo Credit: John Lagucki Sweaty Eddie as Lurch | Photo Credit: John Lagucki

CHANGED FOR GOOD: Twenty years ago this week, the witchy musical Wicked became a Broadway sensation, and now stars Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel have reunited to spill an entire cauldron’s worth of tea in a juicy new interview. [Vulture]

HORNY DEVIL: Spooky Season Instagram series Hot Ways To Die from filmmaker João Dall’Stella is scaring up homoerotic horror shorts all week, and we’re eagerly anticipating today’s “fun size” treat titled “In The Stream Room.” Bring a towel! [Read more about it on Queerty]

The Final Hump

Who ya gonna call? Well, if you’re having issues with specters and spirits we don’t know how to help you… But if you’re looking for a fun, gay bop for the season, ring up queer South African pop star Nic Billington! Queerty‘s got the exclusive premiere of his cover of Ray Parker Jr.’s ’80s classic, “Ghostbuster,” plus a fun video, complete with dancing zombies and an Ectomobile replica! Like so many gays, Billington was drawn to “darker things” and horror icons at a young age, so he delivered this nostalgia trip which he hopes will be “perfect for keeping the spooky spirit alive this Halloween!”