Jacob Elordi gets flirty, Trace Lysette calls out Dave Chappelle & all the can’t-miss LGBTQ+ releases of the week

What To Watch

Norwegian Dream — Now Available (VOD): Set along frigid coastal Norway, a romance heats up between a young, blue collar factory worker and his wannabe drag queen colleague.

Open To It — Now Streaming (OUTtv): After years of happy coupledom, two partners decide to open their relationship up to a sweet and sexy comedy.

You Can't Stay Here — Select Theaters (Jan. 5): Out actor Guillermo Díaz stars in this eerie micro-budget thriller about a man whose cruising takes him down a dangerous path.

He Went That Way — Select Theaters (Jan. 5): Zachary Quinto and Jacob Elordi star in this starnger-than-fiction story about an animal trainer who picks up a mysterious hitchhiker.

Good Grief — Netflix (Jan. 5): Dan Levy follows up Schitt's Creek with his feature directorial debut, about a recently widowed man who takes a transformative trip to Paris with his best friends.

Culture Catch-Up

OPEN WIDE: In a new interview, Fellow Travelers‘ Jonathan Bailey says it was the now-infamous scene where he sucks on Matt Bomer‘s toes that convinced him he needed to do the series. We appreciate the honesty, Skippy! [Read all about it on INTO]

INDIE SPIRIT: Last month, we told you about an opportunity to support indie queer film with Aubrey Shea‘s (Nashville) next short, Acceptance, about their experiences growing up trans/nonbinary in Florida, and their powerful connection to their gay aunt who passed away. Now, well over half way to their goal, you’ve got one day left to chip in and help bring this beautiful story to life. [Kickstarter]

GOING GREEK: Hunky Scream star Mason Gooding tweeted that he was reading—and loving—The Song Of Achilles, the epic gay romance set in ancient Greece, which seemed like a thinly veiled ploy to get cast in a film adaptation. And you know what? To paraphrase Mo’nique, we would like to see it. [Read all about it on Queerty]

I started reading Song of Achilles and i love it – it's really very good @MillerMadeline you're fantastic – sorry i'm late to the party but glad i could make it at all pic.twitter.com/5RTWOp1gMu — Mason Gooding (@masongooding) December 28, 2023

BALL DROP: At midnight on New Year’s Eve, CNN aired footage of two gay men kissing and, predictably, bigots are furious. Did they even see the rest of the broadcast? Andy Cohen called Anderson Cooper a “passed around party bottom!” This was wholesome in comparison! [Read all about it on LGBTQNation]

ACT BREAK: Look out Patti Lupone, there’s a new audience scolding diva in town. All Of Us Strangers‘ Andrew Scott revealed he once halted a stage production of Hamlet mid-show when he noticed a theatergoer was on their laptop. And, honestly, they should be ashamed—what email was that urgent? [The Guardian]

BACK FROM THE DEAD: Sharpen those fangs, because the return of AMC’s highly erotic and super queer take on Interview With the Vampire is imminent. We still don’t have a premiere date for season two, but these teasers are making us blood thirsty!

The official Instagram account of ‘INTERVIEW WITH THE VAMPIRE’ teases the upcoming second season: “See you again soon.” pic.twitter.com/lFP6NaYqx4 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) January 1, 2024

CONQUERING CINEMA: Amid an awards season that finds him in not one but two Oscar-hopeful roles (Rustin, The Color Purple), out star Colman Domingo is on fire—further proven by the fact that he’s reportedly in talks to take over the mantle of the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s next big bad. [Read all about it on INTO]

MUST WE?: Once again, Netflix cut Dave Chapelle a (likely) massive paycheck for another tired comedy special and, once again, the hack comedian continued to make “jokes” and bigoted comments at the expense of the trans community. Can we just… not? [Read all about it on LGBTQNation]

AND I OOP: Thank goodness, then, for (future Oscar nominee—we’re manifesting!) Trace Lysette, who took to Tiktok to read Dave Chapelle for filth and share her theory as to why the comic seems to be so obsessed with trans folks.

A MOMENT LIKE THIS: Reason # 1,385 to love Kelly Clarkson: During her Las Vegas residency on New Year’s Eve, the American Idol-turned-TV host helped a couple of gays tie the knot in the middle of her show. [EW]

FEEL OLD YET?: Miss Clarkson’s “Breakaway” joins iconic songs like Kelis’ “Milkshake,” Scissor Sisters’ “Take Your Mama,” and more on Queerty’s look at some of the biggest and best gay bops turning 20 in 2024. [Read all about it on Queerty]

BOTTOMS UP: Now that Saltburn is readily available to stream, everyone’s getting caught up in the madness of Emerald Fennell’s erotic thriller. And we won’t spoil anything here, but if you have watched, you’ll know why this super creamy movie-inspired “bathtub water” cocktail—complete with a nutty rim—is deliciously twisted.

The what now pic.twitter.com/hB3hisE8Sd — Diva RESET (@_matthewlawson) January 2, 2024

The Final Hump

And if that milky cocktail still leaves you thirsty for more Jacob Elordi, have we got a clip for you! In the new road trip thriller He Went That Way—in select theaters January 5—the Saltburn star plays an enigmatic serial killer who hitches a ride with an animal trainer (Zachary Quinto) traveling cross-country with a famous performing chimpanzee. Yes, really! We know how wild that sounds, but it’s based on a true story! Anyway, Queerty has an exclusive early peek at the film, showing how Elordi’s smooth criminal exploits the chimp’s charms to get closer to a pair of unsuspecting women.