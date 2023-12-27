Jai Rodriguez hard launches new relationship with holiday Instagram post

Congratulations to former Queer Eye For The Straight Guy co-presenter Jai Rodriguez. He has a new man in his life.

On Christmas Day, Rodriguez, 44, posted a slideshow of images to his Instagram showing him and the lucky gentleman. His name is Jamo.

(Photo: @jairodriguez/Instagram)

“It’s the Christmas boyfriend hard launch 😍🎄🎅🏽🎁” he said in a caption. “This Christmas is already one for the books and spending it with my boo @biscuitsandjamo ❤️ @jairodriguez makes it all that much better. Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to you all. ❤️”

(Photo: @jairodriguez/Instagram)

Current Queer Eye co-presenter, Karamo Brown, was among those to comment. He posted a string of heart emojis.

Little is known about Rodriguez’s new boo, except he’s studying to be a PA-C (a healthcare professional who can diagnose and treat illnesses and provide preventative care under a physician’s supervision).

Jamo actually alerted the world to the new relationship two weeks ago with his own Instagram posting. Alongside a slideshow of images of him and Rodriguez, he said, “’Do I post a picture of us? Is it too soon?’ 🥰 #gaycouple #santacameearly”

Besides Queer Eye, Rodrigues has also appeared in several theatre shows and movies (he had a small role in last year’s gay rom-com, Bros).

Here’s wishing both men a happy and healthy New Year… especially as Jamo posted to his stories late last night to reveal he’s tested positive for Covid. That’s not what anyone wants just before New Year’s Eve!