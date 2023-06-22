Jai Rodriguez turns 44 by promising at least ‘another 10 years of thirst traps’ & we’re very thankful

The original Queer Eye reality makeover show is about to celebrate its 20th anniversary.

Initially billed as Queer Eye for the Straight Guy, the Bravo series premiered on July 15, 2003 and made instant celebrities of the show’s gay gurus: fashion stylist Carson Kressley, food expert Ted Allen, hair god Kyan Douglas, interior designer Thom Filicia, and culture vulture Jai Rodriguez.

Now on the eve of the groundbreaking show’s milestone, one of the Fab 5 is also marking another fantastic trip around the sun.

On Thursday, Rodriguez celebrated turning a youthful 44. Sporting facial scruff and a very toned physique, the Puerto Rican and Italian fox looks even sexier than during his twink days on Bravo. Happy birthday, Zaddy!

To commemorate his big day, the birthday boy shared a sultry snap in a white tank top and wrote a note with the life wisdom he’s acquired over the years.

“The past few years have brought on some major changes in my life and I’m super grateful for the journey. I had so many preconceived notions around what being ‘middle aged’ would feel like,” Rodriguez shared, before listing a few of things he’s learned.

-Being of service and helping others really does bring me joy. -It’s ok to say no to things that don’t serve you. -Those who love you will be with you while you evolve and grow. -Go ahead and eat that cookie 🍪. Your abs may be visible at times and other times not. That has nothing to do with your value as a person.”

He then looked to another ageless Latin superstar as motivation for never limiting themselves due to age.

“JLo is 10 years older then [sic] me. When she starts going down hill I know I’ve got another ten years of thirst traps left in me 😉 “

By this math, Rodriguez will be feeding his fans sultry selfies for all of eternity because Mrs. Lopez-Affleck ain’t ever going “down hill.”

In recent years, Rodriguez has been very busy appearing in the gay rom-com Bros, the Comedy Central series Awkwafina is From Queens, and opposite Neil Patrick Harris and Tuc Watkins on the first season of Uncoupled.

Uncoupled rans its first season on Netflix and has since been picked up for a second season on Showtime. While its unclear if Rodriguez will reprise his role, we’ve got our fingers crossed most of the show’s original queer cast returns for the new episodes.

In the meantime, the New York native is launching a new cabaret show entitled “Thot-full Songs in the Key of Me” in Palm Springs. In addition to belting out classic pop hits like “Man in the Mirror,” Rodriguez will “chronicle his hilarious journey through love, sex and relationships.”

If you can’t make it Palm Springs, celebrate all of Rodriguez’s God-given talents by feasting your eyes on some of his best Insta photos below: