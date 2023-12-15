Jake Shears’ insane body transformation, Jai Rodriguez’s shocking ‘Queer Eye’ confession & Madonna’s surprise guest

It’s finally Friday! TGIF. A lot happened this week. Here are some of the highlights…

BOOTY CALL: Science discovered the perfect, most desirable size for the male butt. 🍑🍑🍑 [Read all about it on Queerty]

BARS FOR BARBZ: Lil Nas X remixed Nicki Minaj’s “FTCU” in true Barb fashion. [Read more at INTO]

THE EMCEE: Jake Shears showed off his body transformation since undertaking demanding new role.

BEST OF CHESTS: Gay Twitter X™ shared their favorite chest pics of the year. [Read all about it on Queerty]

TRUE CONFESSIONS: OG Queer Eye star Jai Rodriguez hinted those “straight guys” weren’t as hetero as you think. [Read all about it on Queerty]

CRUISE CONTROL: From bathhouses, to public parks, to Grindr, the queer community, and specifically gay men, have always found creative ways to hook up.

SWEET DREAMS: Olympic ice dancer Lewis Gibson racked up even more wins. [Read all about it on Queerty]

MR. PAGE GOES TO WASHINGTON: Elliot Page asked the Supreme Court to strike down bans on gender-affirming care. [Read more at LGBTQ Nation]

SINGING HIS SONG: 15 years after American Idol, David Hernandez is doing just fiiiiiiiiine!!!

SAPPHIC STYLE: Andy Cohen admitted he looked like a “lesbian toddler” after getting dragged for THIS outfit. [See Andy’s look on Queerty]

PERSONAL PICKS: Maulik Pancholy talked up his fav spots in Brooklyn and beyond. [Read more at GayCities]

LONG LIVE THE QUEEN: Julia Garner was the surprise “Vogue” guest judge at Madonna‘s Celebration Tour in New York.

Julia Garner is the surprise vogue judge alongside Madonna tonight at Barclays Center and I wish we could have had the movie with Julia playing her even more now pic.twitter.com/evMRMmjaJ4 — Mara Webster ???? (@Mara_Webster) December 15, 2023

