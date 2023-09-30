Jake Williamson’s wood, Jwan Yosef’s spread, & Colton Underwood’s daddy

This week Nancy Pelosi took her gays out for drinks, Cher brought her hot 37-year-old boyfriend to Paris Fashion Week, and gay guys shared all the reasons they think they’re “undateable.” Here’s what happened on Instagram:
Garrett Swann took a class.
Tom Daley stretched.
Max Emerson showered outside.
Gus Kenworthy went to the beach.
Jwan Yosef opened up.
Jack Laugher set sail.
Eliad Cohen took a vacation.
Jordan Torres checked his phone.
Rauw Alejandro hit the gym.
Patrick McDonald took a hike.
Andy Mientus showed off.
Elliott Norris fixed a car.
Ronnie Woo had a snack.
Pedro Araujo rinsed off.
Sam Asghari worked the track.
Jake Williamson chopped wood.
Rebal D navigated the lake.
Ashley McKenzie admired himself.
Luke Evans took a nap.
And Colton Underwood treated his daddy.
12 Comments
abfab
That THING on top of Jake Williamson’s head—-get rid of it, boy. It reeks of January 6th. Gross.
Rambeaux
Rebal D is a sweet hunk with a sweet smile.
abfab
Eliad is still the one who defines BEEFCAKE.
bachy
He sure as hell knows how to hotspot in Italy…
abfab
In a country already filled to the brim with BEEFCAKES.
bachy
Gay Fattie apologist Elliot Norris serves like a younger version of Nathan Lane and gets to travel all over the world yammering about food and gayness and being cute/fat and culture. He’s very charismatic/likable and his IG is worth checking out.
But dude… don’t gain any more weight.
Huron132
That was the most positive slam at someone I have ever read. What fat dude hurt your feelings? Geesh!
bachy
Jwan Yosef’s BUTT Magazine photo editorial is weirdly compelling. First of all, the hairstyle is bizarre. It’s like they’re trying to make him look young and stupid, like a street hustler serving up the eggs. Odd choice for the 40 y/o father of two toddlers, but maybe that’s how they roll in Syria.
Eisenstar
Jordan Torres is undisputedly one of the most beautiful men on IG!
jp47
Eliad Cohen goes on vacation why? Isn’t his job “vacation?” Also Britney must have gone blind if she gave up that beautiful hunk of a husband Sam Asgarhi.
abfab
He gave up her.
abfab
Garret Swan. HOT and humorous. Did you see his kicks?