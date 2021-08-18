Jesse James Keitel lands the lead in the ‘Queer as Folk’ reboot

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jesse James Keitel (@jessejameskeitel)

Nonbinary actor Jesse James Keitel has landed a leading role in the new reboot version of Queer as Folk, set to debut next year on Peacock.

Deadline reports that Keitel–who uses both “she” and “they” pronouns–will step into the role of a transgender party girl struggling to get her life in order.

Keitel shared the news with fans on Instagram. “I’m still so gagged — Honored, thrilled, and in genuine disbelief to be joining this iconic show. Let’s make some magic, y’all,” she posted.

Related: Queer As Folk cast reunite online this week for COVID-19 fundraiser

The news also comes as Keitel announced a return to the ABC drama Big Sky for a second season. The new season will see her upgraded to series regular.

Further details remain mum on the new incarnation of Queer as Folk, though Peacock has announced Stephen Dunn will create the show, which will be set in New Orleans and follow a group of friends following a tragedy. Special creator Ryan O’Connell also confirmed to Queerty that he has landed a writing job on the show.

Both the original British version of Queer as Folk, created by Russell T. Davies, and its American adaptation won wide praise for their groundbreaking depictions of LGBTQ life. The American version, which aired on Showtime, ran for five seasons.