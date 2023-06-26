pride queen

Dr. Jill Biden partied with the gays all weekend at Pride & conservatives are losing their sh*t

By

Dr. Jill Biden attended not one but two Pride celebrations over the weekend and, by the looks of things, she had a pretty amazing time.

The first lady, a longtime LGBTQ+ ally, made an appearance at Minneapolis Pride on Saturday, where she held a fundraiser in the morning before heading to the festival with Rep. Ilhan Omar.

In a short speech, she talked about the Biden administration’s ongoing fight for LGBTQ+ equality.

Related

Dr. Jill Biden hires a gay decorator to revamp the East Wing because she’s classy like that

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden has tapped openly gay Los Angeles-based designer Mark D. Sikes to help redecorate her East Wing offices.

“We know that there are those who wish to undo progress this community has made. Joe stands with you now, and he stands with you forever. Today, we’re here to find the joy,” she said.

After that, Dr. FLOTUS flew to Nashville to host another fundraiser that afternoon and then participate in the Pride festivities, where she was met by an enthusiastic crowd.

“Happy Pride, Minneapolis and Nashville! Today, we’re here to say that you belong. That you are beautiful. That you are loved. Joe and I will stand with you always,” she tweeted afterwards, along with several photos of herself at both Pride events.

True to form, conservatives have been losing their sh*t over the whole thing.

Of course, this is nothing new. They get mad at Dr. Biden literally anytime she goes anything–whether it’s delivering freshly baked cookies to troops, promoting kindness of Sesame Street, or wishing everyone a blessed Easter.

Related

Conservatives are PISSED at Dr. Jill Biden… but they don’t actually seem to know why

Conservatives are FURIOUS with Dr. Biden. Just don’t ask any of them why because none of them are sure. All they know is THEY’RE PISSED and SHE’S TO BLAME!

Earlier this month, the Bidens hosted a Pride celebration at the White House, during which Dr. Biden gave a speech about queer joy.

“Today, we are here to find joy,” she said. “We want our kids just to be kids, running around and, hey, eating too much sugar; to laugh with the friends that we wish we saw more often; to find solace in the arms of people who see us for who we are; to celebrate the beauty and the resilience of this community.”

“Today, we say loud and clear that you belong, that you are beautiful, that you are loved.”

Related

Dr. Jill Biden can’t stop LOLing about people who criticize her for being too educated

Sorry, haters, but Dr. Biden is way too smart to take your bait.