JK Rowling caught liking transphobic tweets…again

Harry Potter author JK Rowling doesn’t know when to quit. For the second time since December, fans have noticed the author liking transphobic tweets on Twitter.

The most recent incident happened in regards to a tweet about Alex Drummond, a transgender psychotherapist. Drummond has promoted both her transgender identity and her genderqueerness; though she identifies as female, she also wears a beard. Gay activist Fred Sargeant tweeted criticism of Drummond, and Rowling liked the tweet.

This is Alex Drummond, an adult human male who claims to be a lesbian (yes, he's kept his dangling bits & has skipped the hormones) and believes that real lesbians who aren't into penises are transphobic and should be excluded from the lesbian community. Yeah, this guy. pic.twitter.com/g5ufafzHUk — Fred Sargeant (@FredSargeant) May 15, 2020

“This is Alex Drummond, an adult human male who claims to be a lesbian (yes, he’s kept his dangling bits & has skipped the hormones) and believes that real lesbians who aren’t into penises are transphobic and should be excluded from the lesbian community. Yeah, this guy,” Sargeant wrote. He also later tweeted that Rowling liked the tweet.

This one got a Like from @jk_rowling today. After my thousand or so re-Likes of her tweet, seems fair. pic.twitter.com/OiZ1ww6YlZ — Fred Sargeant (@FredSargeant) May 15, 2020

Naturally, supporters of trans rights who also love Rowling’s work tweeted their disappointment. “Woke up and read that @jk_rowling isn’t even attempting to hide her anti-trans views anymore. Can’t believe a person who has “championed” tolerance is actually a bigot. Sad,” said user Layton Bell.

“Like JK Rowling imagined up an entire wizarding world but can’t fathom that trans people exist? try harder please,” tweeted user Lydia.

This isn’t the first time Rowling has come under fire for perceived transphobia. In December, she tweeted support for a woman fired from her job over transphobic views. Her comments invited widespread backlash, including from transgender activist Jake Graf, who shared his thoughts exclusively with Queerty.