Joe Biden’s beautiful Trans Day of Visibility messages prompt right-wing meltdown

President Joe Biden (Photo: Shutterstock)

Right-wingers had a collective meltdown over the weekend. It came after Joe Biden posted a proclamation acknowledging the annual Trans Day of Visibility (March 31).

The annual event has fallen on March 31st for the last 15 years. This is not even the first time Biden has acknowledged it. However, this year was different as it happened to coincide with Easter Sunday.

The White House issued a statement from Joe Biden on Friday about TDoV.

“On Transgender Day of Visibility, we honor the extraordinary courage and contributions of transgender Americans and reaffirm our Nation’s commitment to forming a more perfect Union — where all people are created equal and treated equally throughout their lives,” it began.

The lengthy statement concluded with a blunt proclamation.

“I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim March 31, 2024, as Transgender Day of Visibility. I call upon all Americans to join us in lifting up the lives and voices of transgender people throughout our Nation and to work toward eliminating violence and discrimination based on gender identity.”

Cue howls of horror from America First Trumpsters.

Biden and the Democrats decided Easter – the Holy Day of our Savior’s Resurrection – as transgender day of visibility. There is no length Biden and the Democrats won’t go to to mock your faith, and to thumb his nose at God.



We know that Christ is King and God will not be… pic.twitter.com/B4hqtIRdAy — Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 30, 2024

I have as low an opinion of Biden as you can possibly have and yet this is so outrageously evil that I had to check to make sure it was real. It is. Our “catholic” president has chosen the highest holiday on the Christian calendar to celebrate transgenderism. This man is a demon. https://t.co/kPFMJU0IRa — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 30, 2024

Even disgraced, gay ex-congressman George Santos tried to jump on the bandwagon.

Christ died on the cross so we could live.



Biden is disgracing that sacrifice by amplifying people who want us to accept them even though they didn’t accept how god made them.



To each their own live and let live, but don’t force it down our throats. Especially on a holy day… — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) March 30, 2024

“In the image of God”

If anyone thought that the Biden administration would have considered its work done, they were mistaken.

President Biden began his Sunday by posting a message wishing people a blessed Easter.

“Jill and I send our warmest wishes to Christians around the world celebrating the power of hope and the promise of Christ’s Resurrection this Easter Sunday.”

Jill and I send our warmest wishes to Christians around the world celebrating the power of hope and the promise of Christ’s Resurrection this Easter Sunday. pic.twitter.com/xzgjtcTwQy — President Biden (@POTUS) March 31, 2024

However, he also made sure to give a shoutout to trans people.

“Today, on Transgender Day of Visibility, I have a simple message to all trans Americans: I see you.

“You are made in the image of God, and you’re worthy of respect and dignity.”

Today, on Transgender Day of Visibility, I have a simple message to all trans Americans:



I see you.



You are made in the image of God, and you're worthy of respect and dignity. pic.twitter.com/ihvsJrXEyd — President Biden (@POTUS) March 31, 2024

He also posted from his personal account.

On Transgender Day of Visibility, we celebrate the joy, strength, and absolute courage of some of the bravest people I know.



Today, we show millions of transgender and nonbinary Americans that we see them, they belong, and they should be treated with dignity and respect. pic.twitter.com/mhixHV9KC2 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 31, 2024

Given the reaction on the far right, you’d have thought Joe Biden had stolen their Easter Eggs and murdered the Easter Bunny.

Today is EASTER.



Stop the assault on Christianity.



It’s bad enough Biden’s DOJ doesn’t prosecute hate crimes against Christians but now the White House is trying to erase Easter.



What a total disgrace to the 63% of Americans who’re Christian.



Shame on the White House. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 31, 2024

The White House and Kamala Harris

But there was more. The official White House X account also posted a pro-trans message.

“On Transgender Day of Visibility, our Administration honors the extraordinary courage of transgender Americans and reaffirms our commitment to forming a more perfect union – where all people are treated equally.”

Transgender Americans are part of the fabric of our nation.



On Transgender Day of Visibility, our Administration honors the extraordinary courage of transgender Americans and reaffirms our commitment to forming a more perfect union – where all people are treated equally. pic.twitter.com/ElRf9l62Nk — The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 31, 2024

Vice President Kamala Harris also showed her support.

On Transgender Day of Visibility, we celebrate transgender and nonbinary Americans. Their courage has given countless others strength, but no one should have to be brave just to be themselves.



We see you. We stand with you. We won’t stop fighting for you. pic.twitter.com/pVPLDolpjk — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 31, 2024

Unsurprisingly, this great wave of support for trans people prompted thousands of messages, many of them pretty hateful. Most focused on the fact that Easter Sunday, which changes dates most years, happened to coincide with Trans Day of Visibility (which is always on 31 March).

Some pointed out the apparent hypocrisy of the upset expressed online. One pointed out all the special days celebrated yesterday, adding, “If the only that bothers you for sharing the same day as Easter this year is Trans Day of Visibility – it’s not about Easter for you … it’s about your own hate and bigotry.”

Today is Easter! Happy Easter for those who celebrate it.



It’s also – National Crayon Day. Anesthesia Tech Day. National Baked Ham with Pineapple Day. National Clams on the Half Shell Day. National Farm Workers’ Day. National Tater Day.



And Transgender Day of Visibility.



If… — ᒪᗩᑎᑕᗴ 🏳️‍🌈 (@LanceUSA70) March 31, 2024

Caitlyn Jenner

One of those to slam Biden for his pro-trans message was none other than Caitlyn Jenner. The former Olympian is easily one of the most famous trans women in the world.

I am absolutely disgusted that Joe Biden has declared the most Holy of Holy days – a self proclaimed devout Catholic – as Transgender Day of Visibility. The only thing you should be declaring on this day is ‘HE is Risen’. — Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) March 30, 2024

This prompted a confused reaction from some.

does caitlyn jenner know she is trans https://t.co/2NoWxxUpUX — matt (@mattxiv) March 30, 2024

Others were quick to remind Jenner of how she had marked Trans Day of Visibility herself back in 2017.