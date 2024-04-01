Joe Biden’s beautiful Trans Day of Visibility messages prompt right-wing meltdown

Right-wingers had a collective meltdown over the weekend. It came after Joe Biden posted a proclamation acknowledging the annual Trans Day of Visibility (March 31).
The annual event has fallen on March 31st for the last 15 years. This is not even the first time Biden has acknowledged it. However, this year was different as it happened to coincide with Easter Sunday.
The White House issued a statement from Joe Biden on Friday about TDoV.
“On Transgender Day of Visibility, we honor the extraordinary courage and contributions of transgender Americans and reaffirm our Nation’s commitment to forming a more perfect Union — where all people are created equal and treated equally throughout their lives,” it began.
The lengthy statement concluded with a blunt proclamation.
“I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim March 31, 2024, as Transgender Day of Visibility. I call upon all Americans to join us in lifting up the lives and voices of transgender people throughout our Nation and to work toward eliminating violence and discrimination based on gender identity.”
Cue howls of horror from America First Trumpsters.
Biden and the Democrats decided Easter – the Holy Day of our Savior’s Resurrection – as transgender day of visibility. There is no length Biden and the Democrats won’t go to to mock your faith, and to thumb his nose at God.— Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene🇺🇸 (@RepMTG) March 30, 2024
We know that Christ is King and God will not be… pic.twitter.com/B4hqtIRdAy
I have as low an opinion of Biden as you can possibly have and yet this is so outrageously evil that I had to check to make sure it was real. It is. Our “catholic” president has chosen the highest holiday on the Christian calendar to celebrate transgenderism. This man is a demon. https://t.co/kPFMJU0IRa— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 30, 2024
Even disgraced, gay ex-congressman George Santos tried to jump on the bandwagon.
Christ died on the cross so we could live.— George Santos (@MrSantosNY) March 30, 2024
Biden is disgracing that sacrifice by amplifying people who want us to accept them even though they didn’t accept how god made them.
To each their own live and let live, but don’t force it down our throats. Especially on a holy day…
“In the image of God”
If anyone thought that the Biden administration would have considered its work done, they were mistaken.
President Biden began his Sunday by posting a message wishing people a blessed Easter.
“Jill and I send our warmest wishes to Christians around the world celebrating the power of hope and the promise of Christ’s Resurrection this Easter Sunday.”
Jill and I send our warmest wishes to Christians around the world celebrating the power of hope and the promise of Christ’s Resurrection this Easter Sunday. pic.twitter.com/xzgjtcTwQy— President Biden (@POTUS) March 31, 2024
However, he also made sure to give a shoutout to trans people.
“Today, on Transgender Day of Visibility, I have a simple message to all trans Americans: I see you.
“You are made in the image of God, and you’re worthy of respect and dignity.”
Today, on Transgender Day of Visibility, I have a simple message to all trans Americans:— President Biden (@POTUS) March 31, 2024
I see you.
You are made in the image of God, and you're worthy of respect and dignity. pic.twitter.com/ihvsJrXEyd
He also posted from his personal account.
On Transgender Day of Visibility, we celebrate the joy, strength, and absolute courage of some of the bravest people I know.— Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) March 31, 2024
Today, we show millions of transgender and nonbinary Americans that we see them, they belong, and they should be treated with dignity and respect. pic.twitter.com/mhixHV9KC2
Given the reaction on the far right, you’d have thought Joe Biden had stolen their Easter Eggs and murdered the Easter Bunny.
Today is EASTER.— Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) March 31, 2024
Stop the assault on Christianity.
It’s bad enough Biden’s DOJ doesn’t prosecute hate crimes against Christians but now the White House is trying to erase Easter.
What a total disgrace to the 63% of Americans who’re Christian.
Shame on the White House.
The White House and Kamala Harris
But there was more. The official White House X account also posted a pro-trans message.
“On Transgender Day of Visibility, our Administration honors the extraordinary courage of transgender Americans and reaffirms our commitment to forming a more perfect union – where all people are treated equally.”
Transgender Americans are part of the fabric of our nation.— The White House (@WhiteHouse) March 31, 2024
On Transgender Day of Visibility, our Administration honors the extraordinary courage of transgender Americans and reaffirms our commitment to forming a more perfect union – where all people are treated equally. pic.twitter.com/ElRf9l62Nk
Vice President Kamala Harris also showed her support.
On Transgender Day of Visibility, we celebrate transgender and nonbinary Americans. Their courage has given countless others strength, but no one should have to be brave just to be themselves.— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) March 31, 2024
We see you. We stand with you. We won’t stop fighting for you. pic.twitter.com/pVPLDolpjk
Unsurprisingly, this great wave of support for trans people prompted thousands of messages, many of them pretty hateful. Most focused on the fact that Easter Sunday, which changes dates most years, happened to coincide with Trans Day of Visibility (which is always on 31 March).
Some pointed out the apparent hypocrisy of the upset expressed online. One pointed out all the special days celebrated yesterday, adding, “If the only that bothers you for sharing the same day as Easter this year is Trans Day of Visibility – it’s not about Easter for you … it’s about your own hate and bigotry.”
Today is Easter! Happy Easter for those who celebrate it.— ᒪᗩᑎᑕᗴ 🏳️🌈 (@LanceUSA70) March 31, 2024
It’s also – National Crayon Day. Anesthesia Tech Day. National Baked Ham with Pineapple Day. National Clams on the Half Shell Day. National Farm Workers’ Day. National Tater Day.
And Transgender Day of Visibility.
If…
Caitlyn Jenner
One of those to slam Biden for his pro-trans message was none other than Caitlyn Jenner. The former Olympian is easily one of the most famous trans women in the world.
I am absolutely disgusted that Joe Biden has declared the most Holy of Holy days – a self proclaimed devout Catholic – as Transgender Day of Visibility. The only thing you should be declaring on this day is ‘HE is Risen’.— Caitlyn Jenner (@Caitlyn_Jenner) March 30, 2024
This prompted a confused reaction from some.
does caitlyn jenner know she is trans https://t.co/2NoWxxUpUX— matt (@mattxiv) March 30, 2024
Others were quick to remind Jenner of how she had marked Trans Day of Visibility herself back in 2017.
This you? https://t.co/0RODqXuCSn— Hayden Clarkin (@the_transit_guy) March 31, 2024
42 Comments
ShaverC
I’m surprised comments weren’t disabled since this is a trans article.
abfab
How else would we be able to hang on your every word. Everything surprises you. You’re not living.
Chrisk
I’m a little confused here. So Christians are supposed to hate Trans people even though there’s absolutely nothing in the Bible condemning them.
So effing ridiculous.
Chrisk
Also, I love that Caitlyn is so concerned about this “holy of holy days” and yet makes comments comments like this. That and moving all the homeless to he Desert so tourists didn’t have to see them. This from someone who’s worth 100 million and could easily help them. So effing Christian. What a C*nt.
“Caitlyn Jenner, a Republican candidate for California governor, lamented on Wednesday that her wealthy friends were leaving the state in droves, recounting the story of one man who decided to pack up his private airplane hangar because he was tired of seeing homeless people.”
abfab
The Cottage Industry of hate.
Kangol2
Great comment. Trans people deserve respect and equal treatment under the law. That’s what Trans Day of Visibility aims to underscore.
Caitlyn Jenner is a rich, hypocritical absurdity!
Diplomat
As long as torpedo minded disrespectful boundary busting male identifying trans activists proceed to decimate women, wander into their showers and locker rooms and steal their sports awards and screw with the english language, trans don’t deserve zilch much less respect and dignity. They are disintegrating due to their belligerent psycho ways. They don’t deserve a place at any table. They are mentally ill and need to be treated as such.
ZzBomb
Diplo,
Pronouns have always been apart of the english language, furthermore languages evolve and grow to encompass the ever evolving human experience. They and Them are not new words and I’m certain you use “them” numerous times daily.
Diplomat
They them are plural unless the sex is unknown. Language evolves naturally, never forced like this psycho they them singular clap trap. It’ll never fly.
inbama
Not surprisingly, Nex Benedict has become invisible to activists since the autopsy revealed she committed suicide and HRC and GLAAD could no longer exploit her for fund-raising.
Worse yet, it’s been revealed that the reason she’s adopted by her grandmother is that her father is doing five years for having raped her between the ages of 9 and ll. Suffering from bipolar disorder, depression, anxiety and self-harm (cutting), it’s understandable that she would reject her sex and identify as nonbinary.
This is why these bogus identities are dangerous as they can mask serious and even fatal mental health issues.
abfab
Go f uck yourself. We’ve all heard your bullhshit before.
decranzy
Multiple rape survivor. Story of my life. Similar to conservatives on guns, liberals like Trumpy McAbs would like to plop a Band-Aid over it. Peas in a pod.
abfab
@Crazytranz, you were the one doing all the raping. You’re so obvious and guilt ridden. How many people have you raped. You have a criminal mind and profile.
ZzBomb
Trans people exist.
Jesus never did.
Deal with it.
decranzy
Most trans people cannot pass. Ergo, there are two genders based on science and gametes. Suck it down.
ZzBomb
Still not in therapy?
B/c reading your response, it’s remarkable how little sense it makes. But this isn’t surprising coming from a severely unstable and mentally unwell individual with unhealthy obsessions.
decranzy
Your “Obamacare” and Medi-Cal fixed everything salve still ain’t working? I’ll be damned.
ZzBomb
This isn’t a conversation on policy, this is conversation about the fact you are a very troubled individual.
decranzy
This is a conversation on policy.
You bleat about helping the poor mentally ill. As I demonstrated with the Calmatters article, a lot of work needs to be done. Stop yapping and pick up a shovel, sweet Zz. It’s time for you to shut up and dig.
ZzBomb
I’m not debating you b/c there’s nothing to debate. You need to seek serious mental health help and soon.
decranzy
And I’m saying your solves are empty. I’m not debating either.
Mister P
People are trans whether they were raped or not.
If there are only 2 genders, that leaves out intersex people.
Does it matter if someone states to be non-binary? It’s no one else’s business and so everyone else should not worry about it.
decranzy
Yeah, but some people are misdiagnosed with lax WPATH guardrails. Welcome to the conversation the rest of America is having.
ZzBomb
Decrazy,
Speaking of misdiagnoses, when are you getting the help you need?
decranzy
I dunno. As a compassionate liberal, you mostly offered bumper sticker slogans. (Shrugs)
abfab
AI would prefer he remain a sicko. He drums up more clicks and generates more money for the corporation.
Mister P
According to this article the conversation is not about guardrails but outrage over the existence of trans people and the fact that the president proclaimed something compassionate.
abfab
And as we know, right wingers have a very limited capacity for compassion. None.
Mister P
Work to fix Obamacare rather than bitch all the time. Get your right wing trolls onboard.
ZzBomb
Working is too hard, requires actual thinking in order to accomplish it. Why bother working when these unemployed losers can sit here convincing us why we will never vote Republican repeatedly?
decranzy
Fascinating when you clock similar times, yeah? Oh, the comedy.
ZzBomb
Decrazy is what people become when they have too little sense and too much arrogance
abfab
And no life. Or rather, a f ucked up life. Or both.
decranzy
Bleat some “Mame” lyrics.
Mister P
Diplomat isn’t a troll he’s a BS artist.
abfab
He does seem to love shit.
Diplomat
I’ll be the one satisfied when trans are completely legislated off the planet.
abfab
You? Satisfied? You’re hollow.
Mister P
All of this negativity is why we need a day of visibility. Trans people exist, we need to see them which will make it harder to hate them.
abfab
Funny thing is it’s right up there in the headline!
”Joe Biden’s beautiful Trans Day of Visibility messages prompt right-wing meltdown!”
And sure enough. The meltdowns.
Mister P
Thinking that trans people can be legislated away shows how stupid you are.
abfab
The antagonizers. A lovely bunch. So usefull.