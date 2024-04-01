"you belong"

Joe Biden’s beautiful Trans Day of Visibility messages prompt right-wing meltdown

President Joe Biden (Photo: Shutterstock)

Right-wingers had a collective meltdown over the weekend. It came after Joe Biden posted a proclamation acknowledging the annual Trans Day of Visibility (March 31).

The annual event has fallen on March 31st for the last 15 years. This is not even the first time Biden has acknowledged it. However, this year was different as it happened to coincide with Easter Sunday.

The White House issued a statement from Joe Biden on Friday about TDoV.

“On Transgender Day of Visibility, we honor the extraordinary courage and contributions of transgender Americans and reaffirm our Nation’s commitment to forming a more perfect Union — where all people are created equal and treated equally throughout their lives,” it began.

The lengthy statement concluded with a blunt proclamation.

“I, JOSEPH R. BIDEN JR., President of the United States of America, by virtue of the authority vested in me by the Constitution and the laws of the United States, do hereby proclaim March 31, 2024, as Transgender Day of Visibility. I call upon all Americans to join us in lifting up the lives and voices of transgender people throughout our Nation and to work toward eliminating violence and discrimination based on gender identity.”

Cue howls of horror from America First Trumpsters.

Even disgraced, gay ex-congressman George Santos tried to jump on the bandwagon.

“In the image of God”

If anyone thought that the Biden administration would have considered its work done, they were mistaken.

President Biden began his Sunday by posting a message wishing people a blessed Easter.

“Jill and I send our warmest wishes to Christians around the world celebrating the power of hope and the promise of Christ’s Resurrection this Easter Sunday.”

However, he also made sure to give a shoutout to trans people.

“Today, on Transgender Day of Visibility, I have a simple message to all trans Americans: I see you.

“You are made in the image of God, and you’re worthy of respect and dignity.”

He also posted from his personal account.

Given the reaction on the far right, you’d have thought Joe Biden had stolen their Easter Eggs and murdered the Easter Bunny.

The White House and Kamala Harris

But there was more. The official White House X account also posted a pro-trans message.

“On Transgender Day of Visibility, our Administration honors the extraordinary courage of transgender Americans and reaffirms our commitment to forming a more perfect union – where all people are treated equally.”

Vice President Kamala Harris also showed her support.

Unsurprisingly, this great wave of support for trans people prompted thousands of messages, many of them pretty hateful. Most focused on the fact that Easter Sunday, which changes dates most years, happened to coincide with Trans Day of Visibility (which is always on 31 March).

Some pointed out the apparent hypocrisy of the upset expressed online. One pointed out all the special days celebrated yesterday, adding, “If the only that bothers you for sharing the same day as Easter this year is Trans Day of Visibility – it’s not about Easter for you … it’s about your own hate and bigotry.”

Caitlyn Jenner

One of those to slam Biden for his pro-trans message was none other than Caitlyn Jenner. The former Olympian is easily one of the most famous trans women in the world.

This prompted a confused reaction from some.

Others were quick to remind Jenner of how she had marked Trans Day of Visibility herself back in 2017.

