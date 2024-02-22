John Cena just joined OnlyFans & now we suddenly have to take the rest of the week off

John Cena is known as the man “you can’t see,” but we’ve actually seen quite a bit of the WWE wrestler, who indiscriminately shares pics on Instagram “without explanation, for your interpretation.”

He showed off in his tighty whities in 2022’s Peacemaker.

Then, he sported long locks and bared his chest as Barbie‘s male mermaid.

Your day is about to get a little hotter Sign up for the Queerty newsletter to get your daily fix of heartthrobs with a side of the hottest queer news and culture.

And of course, he got naked to portray Amy Schumer’s maybe-gay boyfriend in 2015’s Trainwreck.

But get ready to see the 46-year-old “like you’ve never seen” before.

On his OnlyFans page.

…like you’ve never seen me before.

Subscribe at the link in bio. @onlyfans pic.twitter.com/QporD1YRm2 — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 22, 2024

Yep, you read that correctly!

The actor took to the social media site formerly known as Twitter to announce he was joining the sexy photo and video-sharing site.

And the girls, gays and theys were parched, to say the least.

The gays running to subscribe pic.twitter.com/XhAFt4rHsC — Brandon B (@LifeOfBrn) February 22, 2024

but is he really gon pull it out pic.twitter.com/E5d2W7Us6Q — Nick Blanco (@itsnickblanco) February 22, 2024

But maybe we’re getting ahead of ourselves.

The link in Cena’s bio leads to an OnlyFans account for Ricky Stanicky, whose avatar is a pic of the actor in a cowboy hat.

“You’ve found the verified OnlyFans account for Ricky Stanicky; renowned impersonator, philanthropist, investment banker, socialite, cancer survivor and method actor,” the account reads. “Subscribe to get SPICY pics and vids! 🥵”

Seeing John Cena’s meat would ruin my childhood. https://t.co/aMtmWTPHue — G???? N??????????? ?? (@_BigSexy) February 22, 2024

OK, OK, so it appears Cena is not about to drop some fire nudes and is just promoting his upcoming Prime Video film Ricky Stanicky.

Upon further investigation, subscribing to the free account unlocks what appears to be clips from the movie, including one of Cena licking the ground dressed like Britney Spears from the “Baby One More Time” music video.

Still, he’s already got 6,000 followers and counting.

As much as it hurts to fall victim to a marketing ploy, we’ve got to admit Ricky Stanicky looks pretty funny.

The film follows three friends –– Zac Efron, Jermaine Fowler, and Andrew Santino –– who have used an invented friend (Stanicky) to get out of marital obligations for nearly two decades.

And when their partners demand to meet the so-called pal, they do what any rational person would: hire a washed-up actor known for his X-rated show of “jizz jams” (a.k.a Cena) to bring Ricky to life.

Still, whether Cena will show any skin in the film (or on OnlyFans) is to be seen.

But at least Ricky Stanicky –– which hits Prime Video on March 7 –– gave us this moment….

John Cena sports a skirt and heels on set of upcoming film. pic.twitter.com/i4W2sB0Hc6 — Pop Base (@PopBase) February 12, 2023

Nevertheless, we know you probably clicked on this article hoping to see some Cena skin.

We’ll just have to stay tuned to Cena Stanicky’s OnlyFans page and see.

Check out some of his thirstiest moments below.

John Cena in his underwear gotta be the best thing in cinema? pic.twitter.com/99oVVvYXqh — ????????????? (@ShaunKinz) March 9, 2022

John Cena in Trainwreck is PRICELESS omfg ????? pic.twitter.com/uwQ5nEuB7Z — lil bougie vert (@jobreauxx) November 24, 2015

Early Cena was a bit more revealing too. pic.twitter.com/O0XvCTXltx — David Ferguson-Trinh🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️ (@DavidpbFerguson) April 2, 2021

why are people starting to thirst over John Cena because of these photos



he has a whole 2 decade wrestling career where he’s shirtless dawg ? pic.twitter.com/5anWo8cTye — ????. (@LORDC4NTI) April 1, 2021