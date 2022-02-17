bust a move

‘Peacemaker’ season one is over but these pics of John Cena dancing in his underwear are forever

By

The eighth episode of HBO Max’s Peacemaker was released on Thursday, capping off a season filled with alien invaders, imperfect heroes and plenty of laughs.

In the penultimate episode, audiences even learned the titular character, played by John Cena, is queer.

HBO Max recently announced plans for a season two, and we’d love to see Peacemaker’s sexuality explored more. Sadly, audiences will have to wait a while for new episodes of the series.

In the mean time, here’s a look at a scene that will no doubt reverberate across the internet forever: