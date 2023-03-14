Jonathan Bennett’s backyard offers amazing views… of his husband’s eye-catching assets

Like most of us, Jonathan Bennett is extremely fond of his husband’s backside… and who can blame him? Real Friends of WeHo star Jaymes Vaughan does have an eye-catching bubble butt.

In a jokey new video, Bennett posted his “favorite view of my backyard”. It cut to showing Vaughan bending over while doing some gardening by their pool. Bennett captioned the video, “Always take time to stop and enjoy the view. 🌸”

Vaughan replied in the comments, saying, “Many people’s husbands would say hey can I help? My husband apparently just makes instagrams.”

Bennett shot to attention in the 2004 movie Mean Girls. He’s since appeared in a slew of other movies, and presented TV shows such as Cake Wars. He recently starred in The Holiday Sitter, the first Hallmark holiday movie centered on a gay couple.

Bennett met his future husband, Jaymes Vaughan, in 2016. Bennet was filming a segment for Celebrity Page to promote the Food Network reality show, Halloween Wars. Vaughan interviewed him and sparks flew between the men.

The couple wed last March in Mexico. Besides their work in front of the camera, Bennett and Vaughan launched their own LGBTQ+ cruise company, OUTbound, a couple of years ago. It helps to create cruise itineraries for clients in conjunction with local LGBTQ+ tour operators all over the world.