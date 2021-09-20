Josh Mandel’s most recent attempt at trolling completely blows up in his face

Antigay candidate Josh Mandel is currently leading in the polls in Ohio’s GOP Senate primary to replace outgoing Sen. Rob Portman. He’s also currently leading in the race to the bottom of humanity’s trash heap.

In his latest attempt at trolling, the 43-year-old manchild shared his unsolicited opinions about the coronavirus pandemic, tweeting, “You can’t spell “panDEMic” without “DEM.” Is this a coincidence?”

You can’t spell “panDEMic” without “DEM.” Is this a coincidence? — Josh Mandel (@JoshMandelOhio) September 20, 2021

According to Merriam-Webster, the first recorded use of the word “pandemic” was way back in the year 1666, long before the United States of America and its modern two-party system even existed.

The word comes from the Greek words pán, which means “all, every, whole”, and dêmos, meaning “the people”, specifically, the people of ancient Greek states.

Now, check out some of the responses to Mandel’s tweet…

You can’t spell “Josh mandel” without “manhole” is anybody looking into this https://t.co/4eGEqFQufn — Erin And A Half Ryan (@morninggloria) September 20, 2021

You can’t spell “pANdemic” without “AN” Is this a coincidence, mANdel? — Yed A. (@pilgrim136) September 20, 2021

Can’t spell “Conservative” without “CON.” Is this a coincidence? — PassTheFreedomToVoteAct! (@haleakela19) September 20, 2021

Why can’t he be both? — Andrew Snow (@AndrewJohnSnow) September 20, 2021

You can’t spell “coINcidence” without an intern and spellcheck. — 🦎SwampLizard🦎 (@DiscoTempoJazz) September 20, 2021

You can’t spell repulsive without REP Is that coincidence? — Michael H DiGenova (@digenova_h) September 20, 2021

And you can’t spell “hatred” without “red hat”…what’s your point? — 🐝QuaranQueenBee🐝 (@MFishbowl) September 20, 2021

You can spell “a******” without “Josh Mandel” – but the word loses all of its context. — Jonathan Gaffney 🇺🇸 (@JGaffneyUSN) September 20, 2021

And then there’s this…

Hi Josh, thanks for your great question: the word “dem” is derived from the Greek word “demos”, meaning “the people”. A panDEMic is a disease that has spread to all people, and a DEMocracy is government by the people. Both words are derived from Greek, so the short answer is: No! — War Criminal Elmo 🏳️‍🌈🥞🥂 (@REO_Brunch) September 20, 2021

Last week, Mandel drew criticism when he had a psychotic meltdown in a cornfield over President Biden’s announcement of vaccine mandates, comparing the mandates to Nazi Germany and urging his followers to “not comply”, even if the conservative Supreme Court declares the mandates constitutional.

“Do not comply with the tyranny!” he cried. “When the gestapo show up at your front door, you know what to do!”