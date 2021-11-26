Joy Behar slammed for telling gay people to just “come out” and “see what happens”

Joy Behar has been widely criticized for her Thanksgiving message to viewers on The View. On Wednesday’s episode, the show’s hosts talked suitable topics of conversation around the Thanksgiving table.

Co-host Whoopi Goldberg said people should avoid talking about politics, but Behar, 79, jumped in and said she enjoyed conversations about difficult subject matters at Thanksgiving. That’s when she added that people should use the opportunity to come out.

AVOIDING POLITICAL TALK THIS THANKSGIVING? The co-hosts discuss if politics is a topic that is better left off the table this #Thanksgiving and question if it will be a tricky conversation to avoid. https://t.co/cVclFZyKV0 pic.twitter.com/vd3CfcyzVH — The View (@TheView) November 25, 2021

“Everybody out there, come out to your family this Thanksgiving,” Behar said. “Just come out!”

Goldberg, seeking clarification, responded, “Come out … the door?”

“No, come out gay,” responded Behar.

She then went on to say that life is short and people should strive to be their authentic selves. She added, “Come out, be yourself. Don’t let anybody tell you what you have to be in this life.”

Although few would disagree with her latter statement about the importance of being one’s authentic self, some were left unimpressed about Behar blithely telling people to come out over the holidays and “see what happens”.

Sure, the fear of other people’s reactions may be worse than the reality, but many people still sadly face a bad reception from loved ones. Most people think coming out is something one should do only when ready.

Many thought Behar’s comments tone-deaf and ill-judged.

She’s gonna get so many people disowned this week 😭☠️ — shania twink (@shania_twink) November 24, 2021

I couldn’t tell if she was encouraging people or threatening them. — Twerk-Bajir (@JoePGould) November 24, 2021

“See what happens 🤨” lmaooo the homeless rate finna skyrocket. Why she so dark sided ?? — ♡ ♡ ♡ (@bxxchie) November 25, 2021

This show is Garbage…..

Joy Behar encourages People to

“Come out” while with your family for Thanksgiving 🤦 This can be Some of the worst advice someone can give — Stripes&Mane (@ManeStripes) November 26, 2021

“See what happens” — Medusa (@lusamedusa) November 24, 2021

Oh phew. Now that I have Joy’s blessing, I think I’m ready to come out. — 🦦Zad Efron (@Sharpurr1) November 25, 2021

No. No. No. She downplays how serious coming out is for people. You come out at your own time. Not because a straight woman on TV tells you to. — sneakerlife (@sneaker13130144) November 26, 2021

Joy Behar changed the trajectory of so many thanksgiving dinners this year and she is fully aware…

pic.twitter.com/XvR2zqqZXL — JushForFans (@jush_for_fun) November 25, 2021

Behar has previously been praised for her coverage of LGBTQ issues. In 2010, GLAAD gave her an Excellence in Media award for her “fair and accurate” coverage of the community on her CNN show, ‘The Joy Behar Show.’

However, she can occasionally dropped the ball.

Earlier this year she was criticized when she made a joke about NFL player Carl Nassib coming out as gay. A discussion on Nassib included some football terms Behar was unfamiliar with, leading her to quip, “After they said penetration in the end zone, they lost me!”

She later apologized for the remark.