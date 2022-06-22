Just when we didn’t think Dave Chappelle could sink any lower, this new audio leaked and… ew

Dave Chappelle is out of new material.
Newly posted audio from the Netflix is a Joke Festival at the Hollywood Bowl in late April finds Chappelle clinging to the same tired, queerphobic comedy that has kept him recently relevant.
Chappelle blasted Lil Nas X as a “promiscuous f*g,” called Lia Thomas a man, and compared transness to him “identifying as Chinese” before putting on a heavy stereotypical East Asian accent.
The section of his stand-up focused on Lil Nas X was based around the statement, “I don’t like Lil Nas X. It’s not because he’s gay; it’s because he’s slutty.”
Even after speaking on Lil Nas X as one of the “promiscuous f*gs in Hollywood,” he somehow expected the crowd to believe him later on he said he respects Lil Nas X because he’s “busy being himself.”
In another part of the show, Chappelle returned to his trademark transphobia, this time targeting Lia Thomas specifically (or, as he referred to her, “this trans swimming b*tch”).
Watch.
Chappelle continued the tired rhetoric that Thomas is completely dominating the sport since transitioning (for reference, Thomas has won one single race in competition since transitioning).
A large portion of the country, including a number of legislators, wish that trans people did not exist and plan to do their best to make it so, and Chappelle is out here laughing with those folks in front of thousands and thousands of people.
He asserts each time that he launches a new attack against the trans community that he “has nothing against them,” but is clearly content with contributing to the culture that would see them eradicated.
In 2006, Chappelle left his eponymous sketch show, walking away from a $50 million offer because he felt that people were “laughing at the wrong thing” in the show’s racialized humor. There was a point in Chappelle’s life where he would rather walk away from millions of dollars than lend his voice to something that degraded a disadvantaged culture.
Clearly, that time is long past.
iminheatlikeacat
That was funny! Thanks for posting!
Bengali
Yeah. How sad for you that you’re not even gay and are here as a troll. Very pathetic life you lead. Hey – answer your phone. I think Trump is calling you.
barryaksarben
What’s funny it’s a straight troll on this website. You’re the first in Soul I’ve ever met. Obviously no one in the world wants to even take a look at your dick. Ugly inside and out but hey you be you. LOL. Chappell’s / has been for a while ever since he lost his mind. Like the article says he used to stand up when people laughed at the wrong thing now he’s creating jokes to have them laugh at the wrong things tired old over. Does he have some personal knowledge that little known as X is slutty? It is part of little Nas X performance just like it is for JLo or Madonna or Shakira. It isn’t necessarily who they are in real life.
Sqwoah
There’s a kernal of truth in everything he says. I think that’s why people get so mad
Bengali
Sure Trumpist. You already showed your ignorance and lack of education because you can’t spell a simple six letter word like kernel. Bravo DUMMY.
dbmcvey
No. They get mad because his audience is right in the demographic of people who commit violence against trans women of color.
Jim
Hate isn’t humorous
Bengali
thank you for saying that. Especially in the current political climate where Texas is literally painting targets on the backs of the LGBTQ+ community. How long before some far righter either religious or proud boy decides to take the law into their own hands?
Winsocki
I find jokes about Trump that are hatefull very funny.
LumpyPillows
He’s been funnier, but it was classic Chappelle.
As far as the lynching piece – this is a complete lie: “Thomas has won one single race in competition since transitioning.” Lie. She’s won national title and lots of races.
jsmu
It is imbecilic, punching-down ugliness masquerading as ‘comedy.’
You are an epic troll who apparently adores house niCLANGs who pander to their white masters.
Winsocki
We live in a Capitalist free enterprise zone, these jokes pay his bills and people are laughing to pay them. So comedians make some nasty Trump Jokes or Fundamentalist Christian jokes and call it even steven. I mean don’t watch, don’t listen, ( pray tell ). Look at all the ‘nasty stuff’ Lenny Bruce said. $$$ vote with your dollah don’t hollah.
Sotzume
The problem with Dave Chappelle is not that he jokes about gay men or trans women(does he joke about lesbians and transmen too?) but that he just isn’t funny any longer. That whole routine wasn’t the least bit funny. Its not the least bit clever or ironic or satirical or anything intelligent. Its not even a crazy rant…its just boring. And he’s beating a dead horse to boot…yes, we know you’ve been accused of hating gays and trans women…yawn.
rand503
You got that right. I’ve watched some of his recent stuff, and there is nothing funny at all. I wanted to see what all the fuss was about, and I came away wanting. I even watched some of his earlier shows, and again, although a few sketches were hysterical, a lot of it is just talk talk talk.
In the meantime, I’ve been binging on Kids in the Hall. Now THAT is comedy!
justwannaleaveonecomment
I wonder what he thinks of all the far more slutty female rappers. I get they’re just playing a part and I enjoy their music, I don’t care how slutty their act is, but I wouldn’t be surprised if Chappelle was a lot more comfortable with a slutty female act.
jsmu
Talentless house niCLANG who was never funny and is now an old, ugly, poisonous troll.
BEARY FLINTSTONE
Thanks for your racism!
Pharmguy55
Chappelle is neither funny or intelligent. He is hateful man who THINKS it’s funny to ridicule people trying to be their authentic selves. I doubt that Lil Nas X or Lia Thomas give a damn about what Dave Chappelle has to say even if HE calls it comedy. Most people I know just think he’s ignorant.
Peter
I’ve watched several of his taped shows from recent years, and I never thought he was funny. Still don’t. He just seems kind of pathetic at this point.
rand503
Agreed. I think the fame and money has gone to his head. He is likely surrounded by yes men who pretend to worship him, and he fell into thinking that is all real. It isn’t.
SDR94103
a fading career.
Fahd
Chapelle and his “jokes” remind me of the once-thought-funny homophobic humor of Eddie Murphy’s stand up career. Listening to Murphy’s routine with today’s sensibility makes any decent person cringe….Chapelle should be ashamed of himself, next he’ll be meeting with Tr*mp and Kanye West, the mental health three, they’ll call themselves.
gregg2010
And Murphy is at least bisexual and should know better.
dbmcvey
What happened to him not doing LGBTQ+ material (you can’t really call them jokes)?
I’m sure it’s just because he really wants the attention.
BEARY FLINTSTONE
I guess Queerty forgot about the years they spewed racism when Obama was running for President.
TimidTim
East Asian accent? Calling him racist when you’re pointing out that he has the dialect for a particular region of Asia just seems kind of like going in a reverse direction to get your point across. It’s the perfect example of how PC culture works against you like the way Asians, Pacific Islanders, Native Canadian “etc” are all clumped together for the month of May. Making it basically sound like May is miscellaneous month and having random ethnicities pretty much fight over who gets May. Totally misguided when trying to proves one’s point.