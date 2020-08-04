Katy Perry rushed to defend Ellen. It did not go well.

Amid the ongoing accusations of workplace misconduct and mean behavior by talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, pop star Katy Perry took to social media to defend her against rumor and innuendo. Ellen’s critics and Ms. Perry’s fans were not having it.

The Ellen DeGeneres Show has become the subject of several inquiries investigating reports of sexual harassment, a hostile work environment, racism and mean behavior by the show’s host and executive producers. This morning (August 4), Perry weighed in on Twitter to share her own experiences with Ellen DeGeneres.

“I know I can’t speak for anyone else’s experience besides my own but I want to acknowledge that I have only ever had positive takeaways from my time with Ellen & on the @theellenshow,” Perry tweeted. “I think we all have witnessed the light & continual fight for equality that she has brought to the world through her platform for decades. Sending you love & a hug, friend @TheEllenShow.”

Perry’s remarks quickly invited backlash on the social media platform.

“OMG NOO QUEEN DELETE YOU’RE GONNA GET DRAGGED,” said user @afterswift13.

“You’re rich and well known Katy,” observed user @kookaineaddict_. “You may have had positive experience, but her staffs & co workers have spoken out on how they are mistreated, you can not just invalidate their experience and feelings.”

“Ellen is fake nice toward most other big celebrities but is horrible towards “normal” people who she feels are subordinate to her,” tweeted user @ohsnapitszach. “She’s all talk for the cameras and treats working people like they are garbage!”

“If I had to take a wild guess, I’d say there’s a huge difference between you, a celebrity guest on her show, and the underpaid employees whose complaints have everything to do with the fact that…they relied on Ellen to pay their bills. But maybe I’m wrong!,” user @yosoymichael added.

Amid all the innuendo, Ellen DeGeneres penned an apology letter to her staff late last month. The investigation of the workplace environment by WarnerMedia, the parent company of Warner Bros. Television, which distributes The Ellen DeGeneres Show remains ongoing.