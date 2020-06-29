Kayleigh McEnany once again outdoes herself with vile defense of Trump’s “white power” retweet

Get ready for your eyes to roll right out the back of your head.

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany went on Fox & Friends this morning to defend Donald Trump’s retweet of a video showing an elderly Florida man outside a retirement community shouting “White power!”

According to Kayleigh, Trump wasn’t promoting racism by sharing the racist video. He was merely “standing up for his [racist] supporters.” Got it?

The since-deleted retweet, shared on Sunday, showed an aging white supremacist rolling past a group of Trump protestors in a golf cart and shouting “White power!”

“Thank you to the great people of The Villages,” Trump wrote. “The Radical Left Do Nothing Democrats will Fall in the Fall. Corrupt Joe is shot. See you soon!!”

Speaking to Fox & Friends earlier today, McEnancy explained, “The president did not hear that phrase in that portion of the video, and when it was signaled to him that this was in there he took that tweet down.”

Of course, anyone who saw the video knows this is total B.S. The man could be heard loud and clear 10-seconds into the video shouting the racist chant.

“But he made very clear to me that he stands with the people of The Villages, our great seniors, men and women in the Villages who support this president,” McEnancy continued.

“He stands for them and his point in tweeting out that video was to stand with his supporters who are oftentimes demonized.”

This is the second time in a week that a White House official has had to publicly defend Trump’s racism.

Last week, Kellyanne Conway had the distinct privilege of telling an Asian American reporter that Trump’s repeated use of the term “kung flu” when talking about coronavirus is not racist.

Vice President Biden didn’t waste anytime seizing on the opportunity to call Trump out for his disgusting behavior.

“Today the President shared a video of people shouting ‘white power’ and said they were ‘great.’ Just like he did after Charlottesville,” the presumptive Democratic nominee tweeted yesterday. “We’re in a battle for the soul of the nation–and the President has picked a side. But make no mistake: it’s a battle we will win.”

He followed that up with another tweet, saying: “White supremacy should be rooted out and relegated to the pages of history–not promoted by the President of the United States.”

