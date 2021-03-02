Kayleigh McEnany’s new colleagues at Fox News call her “truly disgusting” and compare her to a Nazi

After weeks of speculation, Fox News officially announced today that Trump’s former press secretary, professional liar Kayleigh McEnany, has been hired by the network as a contributor.

“It is my distinct pleasure today to welcome Kayleigh McEnany to the Fox family,” anchor Harris Faulkner announced this morning. “We will be seeing much more of her in the future.”

Cue the collective eye roll.

But McEnany is not exactly being met with open arms by her new colleagues. In fact, many at the network are pissed that she’s been added to the roster when countless other reporters and contributors have been laid off amid steadily declining ratings.

Last month, Fox News finished third in the ratings war for the first time in 20 years, losing approximately 30% of its viewers and putting it squarely behind both MSNBC, which saw a 23% rise in viewership, and CNN, which saw a 61% rise in viewership.

The Daily Beast spoke to several Fox News insiders who expressed outright distain for McEnany.

“It’s truly disgusting they fired hard-working journalists who did care about facts and news reporting only to turn around and hire a mini-Goebbels whose incessant lies from the White House helped incite an insurrection on our democracy that got five people killed, including a police officer,” one insider said.

Another insider called McEnany being hired “upsetting,” saying, “So many good people are out of a job now and I’m sure she’ll get a huge contract.”

And another added, “It bothers me in that it is basically a slap in the face to the hardworking journalists that value real news and facts. But it also doesn’t surprise me because they have shown that they don’t give a damn about facts and real news.”

Prior to Faulkner announcing McEnany would be joining the “Fox family,” she interviewed her about her time at the White House.

During their chat, McEnany said she was “proud of my legacy as press secretary” but complained about how the deadly insurrection her ex-boss cited spoiled her plans to throw a big going away press event.

“I wanted to do a press briefing on the way out about all the great achievements of this administration, and all the good that I felt that the president had done,” McEnany said. “We didn’t get the opportunity to do that because, obviously, January 6th, it just was something that was not tenable.”

She described the final days of Donald Trump‘s one-term presidency as “sad.”

“We were packing boxes, and we were sad that this was one of the last events that happened on the way out the door,” she recalled. “I wish we could have had the opportunity to have that legacy press briefing, as it was, but it was a somber time.”

That’s right, folx. Five people died during an insurrection on the U.S. Capitol and Kayleigh McEnany was “sad” because she couldn’t have one more chance to sling mud at reporters from the podium.

