Kevin McCarthy’s speakership is imploding in real time & OMG you guys this is so embarrassing

It may be difficult to follow the legislative particulars of Matt Gaetz‘s bid to unseat Kevin McCarthy, but this much is clear: the beleaguered California Republican is screwed.

Early Tuesday afternoon, the House voted to proceed with Gaetz’s motion to oust McCarthy as House Speaker. 11 Republicans voted with Democrats against McCarthy’s wishes.

With those numbers in mind, it’s difficult to see how the spineless speaker keeps his job. Assuming all Democrats vote together, Gaetz just needs five Republicans, including himself, to vote against McCarthy.

“I think we’re unified in saying … we’re not here to bail out Kevin McCarthy,” said Rep. Jim McGovern of Massachusetts, one of the top Democrats in the House.

Minority leader Hakeem Jeffries instructed the Democratic caucus to vote “yes” on the resolution as well.

House Progressive Caucus chair Pramila Jayapal:



"We are not saving Kevin McCarthy."



"Nobody trusts Kevin McCarthy, and why should we?" — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 3, 2023

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) says House Republicans “need to choose someone” as Speaker “that has the ability to govern, because it’s not [Kevin McCarthy].”



Reporter: “Are you confident that Democrats will not save Kevin McCarthy?”



Schiff: “Well, I know I’m gonna vote against him.” pic.twitter.com/b6JM28nXmT — The Recount (@therecount) October 3, 2023

Whoa. Rep. Dan Goldman just said that he received a call from Liz Cheney, who told him that he & Democrats should "get rid of" Kevin McCarthy as Speaker. Looks like Kevin McCarthy messing around with the January 6th Committee has done him no favors. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) October 3, 2023

Kevin McCarthy collecting his Democratic votes pic.twitter.com/wCjW4WBpHK — Connor Lounsbury (@ConnorLounsbury) October 3, 2023

Republicans, you’re welcome to join us and vote for Hakeem Jeffries for Speaker of the House. — Ayanna Pressley (@AyannaPressley) October 3, 2023

In the end, McCarthy was ousted 216-210 with eight Republicans voting with every Democrat to remove him as Speaker of the House.

He served a total of 269 days before being removed.

BREAKING:



Kevin McCarthy has officially been removed from the speakership.



8 Republicans joined with all Democrats in removing McCarthy. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) October 3, 2023

It’s been a tumultuous nine-month speakership for McCarthy, who dug his own political grave to become Speaker in the first place. After a historic 15 rounds of voting, he caved to the far-right, and made it so any congressperson could file a motion to oust him at any time.

Gaetz, his chief antagonist, finally took him up on his offer.

While the Florida lawmaker is leading a small minority of Republicans, they hold enough power to throw Congress into complete disarray (even more than usual)! That’s propelled some members of the caucus to threaten him with expulsion.

The House Ethics Committee is currently investigating the anti-LGBTQ+ congressman for an array of alleged party boy antics, including accusations he had sex with an underaged girl.

“No one can stand him at this point,” a source told Fox News. “A smart guy without morals.”

That’s also an apt description for McCarthy, though the jury is out on his intelligence. He’s spent the last year alienating seemingly every House Democrat, despite the inevitably he would need them.

Instead of fostering relationships, McCarthy launched an impeachment inquiry into Joe Biden and sent secuirty footage of Jan. 6 to Tucker Carlson.

McCarthy also remains loyal to Donald Trump, who’s currently sitting in a courtroom on trial in New York, and not lifting any of his fat orange fingers to help him.

Prior to Tuesday’s vote, McCarthy proclaimed he wasn’t seeking any help from Democrats. Or in other words: “You can’t fire me! I quit!”

House Democrats laugh at Matt Gaetz as he walks off the Floor after making his Motion to Vacate McCarthy. They can kick back for a few days, then wait for Kevin to slink down to Jeffries office looking for a lifeline. pic.twitter.com/uXqmqENtGy — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) October 2, 2023

Even by the usual partisan standards, McCarthy seems to have burned bridges with just about every possible caucus and micro-faction of Dems in highly specific ways — Benjy Sarlin (@BenjySarlin) October 3, 2023

Over the weekend, McCarthy struck a deal with Democrats to keep the government funded for 45 days, barely avoiding the catastrophic shutdown that Gaetz and his MAGA allies were intent on orchestrating. Because of that, some Republicans have called on Dems to help McCarthy out. And the response has been uniform.

“Nah.”

It is apparent Democrats are more than content watching Republicans engage in a civil war. Gaetz has spent the last couple of days lighting up McCarthy on the House floor.

I don’t think voting against @SpeakerMcCarthy is chaos.



I think $33 Trillion in debt is chaos.



I think not passing single-subject spending bills is chaos.



I think being governed by continuing resolutions and omnibus bills is chaos.



Chaos is somebody we cannot trust with their… pic.twitter.com/e3Nx2kIdyZ — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) October 3, 2023

The idea that Democrats are duty-bound to support a Republican speaker who reneged on a budget deal and launched an impeachment inquiry into Biden because he heroically agreed to keep the government running for 45 days is deeply strange https://t.co/uQjh1MQ09n — Eric Levitz (@EricLevitz) October 3, 2023

Fittingly, Gaetz & Co. don’t have a replacement in mind for McCarthy, meaning the House may not have a speaker for a while which is, well, not great.

That is, unless somebody steps in to save the day.

Congress’ most shameless grifter is more than happy to play along.

You damn right there wasn’t! https://t.co/KTi1jWXNAj — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) October 3, 2023

I’ve already said I have no intention of being Speaker…



Again. https://t.co/EBXJ1hIjrb — George Santos (@MrSantosNY) October 3, 2023

We all deserve better than this. Except for McCarthy, that is.

GOP Rep. Patrick McHenry of North Carolina will now temporarily lead the House of Representatives until a new Speaker is elected.