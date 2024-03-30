Lara Trump tries to come for Beyoncé, Biden’s jaw-dropping moment, Sarah Huckabee Sanders’ latest humiliation

While Johnny Sibilly’s boyfriend reveal and National Viagra Day took over everyone’s social media feeds this week, the political power players were busy doing all sorts of things while nobody was looking. Here’s just a few of the stories that you really need to know about it…

DON’T SAY HUCKABEE: Anti-LGBTQ+ Arkansas Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders was just slapped with a lawsuit over her extreme, anti-woke agenda. [Read all about it on Queerty]

MAGA BEING MAGA: Homophobic right-wing loons (a.k.a. rightwingers) said the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore collapsed because Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is gay. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

42, 44, 46: President Joe Biden raised a record-setting $26 million at a star-studded campaign fundraiser at NYC’s Radio City Music Hall alongside former Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton. The rockstar trio rose up from the floor onto the stage to the tune of “Born to Run” by Bruce Springsteen and slayed the house down boots!

Imagine being there and watching them COME OUT THE FLOOR like it’s a Beyoncé concert ? #BidenObamaClinton pic.twitter.com/vMwrnPo6YZ — Qondi ? (@QondiNtini) March 29, 2024

WELCOME TO CRAZY TOWN: Gay-hating GOP leader Pete Hoekstra humiliated himself (again), this time with a wild airplane conspiracy theory. [Read all about it on Queerty]

THOU SHALT THROW SHADE: Republican former congresswoman Liz Cheney had the perfect response to the disgraced ex-president’s attempt to raise cash by hocking $60 Bibles to his cult members. [Read all about it on Into]

LONG ARM OF THE LAW: GOP organizer Matt Schlapp allegedly paid half a million to a man he fondled to drop his sexual assault lawsuit. [Read all about it on Queerty]

THE GLOVES ARE OFF: President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign didn’t hold back and called the one-term, twice-impeached, four-time indicted disgraced ex-president “weak and desperate” following TFG’s bonkers press conference in regards to his ongoing New York fraud case.

YAAASSS QUEEN: First Lady Jill Biden’s very gay tour of Southern California was a smashing, star-studded success. [Read all about it on Queerty]

TRAILBLAZER: Out GA state Sen. Kim Jackson got real on all the ongoing anti-trans legislation: “It is killing kids”. [Read all about it on LGBTQ Nation]

LISTEN AT YOUR OWN RISK: On the same day Beyoncé dropped her triumphant album Cowboy Carter, MAGA housewife-turned RNC co-chair released her awful new single & proved she’s a triple threat … to your ears (and democracy).

