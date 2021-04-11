Leslie Jordan wants you to know: fame can be a “nightmare”

“People think I’m an overnight success, but I’ve been doing this for 40 years now. In the past, I’ve had certain levels of fame – especially with Will & Grace – but it’s nothing compared to how it’s been lately. I used to love sitting in Starbucks with my tea and four different newspapers, but I can’t do that now. People come by and ask for a picture, and I’m so gracious that I’m not gonna say no. Everywhere I go now, it’s like a tiny little public appearance, but it’s what I’ve wanted my entire life. When I first moved to Los Angeles, I remember thinking: ‘Wouldn’t it be fun to walk into a gay club and have everyone know who you are?’ Well, I couldn’t go near a gay club now – it would be a nightmare!”–Actor and Instagram sensation Leslie Jordan, about his newfound fame during COVID-19. In the same interview with NME, he also discussed his love of Ryan Murphy, collaborating with Dolly Parton and his notorious wig in The United States vs. Billie Holiday
In Quotes
Heywood Jablowme
um… He was just b!tching about how nobody even notices him:
“I remember my 50s were tough. As you get older, you walk down the street and people don’t even look at you. It’s weird the way we treat people that are older, and especially in West Hollywood, where everybody wants to be young and beautiful.”
– Queerty, David Reddish article, Feb. 20, 2021.
Vince
In one part he’s grateful for the attention. However gay men past a certain age do experience invisibility. At least in the gay ghettos like weho.