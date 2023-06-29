22 LGBTQ+ Latin music artists to stream on Spotify

There’s a musical revolution sweeping Latin America, and new generations of queer Latin music artists are jumping off the shoulders of the musicians who came out before them to create their own legacies.

You can bet so much unabashed star power has reached music labels in the USA. Still, it’s shocking how many of your Spotify playlists seriously need a talent update. Newsflash: music transcends culture and language; therefore, you’re missing out if you limit yourself to geography.

C’mon, dear readers, it’s as if you’ve been listening to music in the missionary position your whole life.

Like the sweetest of love affairs abroad, we’ve compiled 22 LGBTQ+ Latin music artists – icons and groundbreakers – currently bringing glorious tunes to previously unimaginable mainstream heights.

(And don’t miss our Ultimate Latin Playlist at the end.)