22 LGBTQ+ Latin music artists to stream on Spotify

There’s a musical revolution sweeping Latin America, and new generations of queer Latin music artists are jumping off the shoulders of the musicians who came out before them to create their own legacies.
You can bet so much unabashed star power has reached music labels in the USA. Still, it’s shocking how many of your Spotify playlists seriously need a talent update. Newsflash: music transcends culture and language; therefore, you’re missing out if you limit yourself to geography.
C’mon, dear readers, it’s as if you’ve been listening to music in the missionary position your whole life.
Like the sweetest of love affairs abroad, we’ve compiled 22 LGBTQ+ Latin music artists – icons and groundbreakers – currently bringing glorious tunes to previously unimaginable mainstream heights.
(And don’t miss our Ultimate Latin Playlist at the end.)
Alex Anwandter
Chilean artist Alex Andwandter has never been afraid to bring leather, and BDSM, among other NSFW queer themes, to his music. But we’re digging the inspo from his latest album, specifically, his latest single, “Ahora Somos Dos,” which channels gay cinematic treasures Brokeback Mountain and Call Me By Your Name – but make it Latin pop!
Anitta
If there was ever music made for twerking, Anitta has you covered in three languages. The Brazilian bisexual musical phoenix has been breaking records left and right, notably becoming the first LGBTQ+ Latin music artist in 2022 to reach number 1 on Spotify with her electrifying hit, “Envolver.” And as if her tunes weren’t already sultry, ass-shaking gay rights, you can catch her starring in the upcoming final season of Elite.
Arca
You’re not just streaming Arca but entering the transgender goddess’ electronic world. The Venezuelan-born artist’s rise to success is groundbreaking enough, but her uniqueness permeates her work, including her former days as a New York club kid. You’ll find dark, cyberpunk visuals paired with the smoldering of boundaries between her physical body, immigrant identity, and biological conceptions of gender. Bring your soul to the dance floor (your living room will do) and listen to “El Alma Que te Trajo.”
Blue Rojo
Dubbed a “musical volcano of queer desire,” Mexican-American singer Blue Rojo is spewing out electronic and rock with reggaeton. He is also not afraid for his lyrics to cater to the nuances of gayness; his debut album was an ode to loving a straight man. We know the feeling. And as indie as he might be, you’d be surprised to have already been entranced by the artist with his feature song “Inframundo” in the Oscar-winning movie Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.
Christian Chávez
One of the queer pop OGs that has been doing it, Grammy-winning Mexican artist Christian Chávez helped pave the way for many of the queer Latin music artists on this list, including coming out after being launched to stardom. He recently reunited with his former pop group RBD (this time as a gay man), to the delight of Mexicans everywhere. Imagine the Spice Girls or Back Street Boys’ level of fame in his native country. In honor of the pop spectacles to come, listen to their biggest hit, “Sálvame.”
Esteman
Colombian singer-songwriter Esteman echoed the woes of LGBTQ+ Latin pop artists everywhere when he confessed advice from family and industry friends (including for his safety): “‘Don’t reveal your personal life; one must be prudent.” Esteman surely sent prudency to hell, instead putting on the armor of authenticity and releasing his coming out album, “Amor Libre,” and we love the same-titled track.
Fedro
When Queerty interviewed Fedro last year, we discovered the Mexican artist was as kind as he is fierce. Nowadays, the singer has been busy hosting Revry’s Latin American version of drag race (“Drag Latina”), but don’t sleep on his music. We’re ready to live it up with his hit single, “Vivo la Vida.”
Johnny Sky
The line between a pop star’s name and an adult entertainer is thin, but Dominican-American artist Johnny Sky’s sweet melodies will have you rest assured where he stands. He fuzes Latin pop, tropical, and bachata to make romantic songs that will make you grab for your partner (or handsome stranger across the room?). We’re currently slow dancing to “Quiereme.”
Joy Huerta
Joy Hurta found critical success for over a decade as part of the sibling Mexican duo Jesse & Joy, but she stepped into her own light when she revealed she was pic.twitter.com/raJkpzghkS
pic.twitter.com/raJkpzghkS— Joy (@solamentejoy) April 17, 2019 ” target=”_blank” rel=”noreferrer noopener”>expecting a child. If you couldn’t tell by now, authenticity only makes an artist bolder, and we’re loving her solo collab “Eres Mi Religion” with Latin powerhouse Maná.
Kevin Fret
We’re celebrating and remembering Puerto Rican trap rapper Kevin Fret. He was credited for being the genre’s first openly gay artist, but he was shot multiple times while riding his motorcycle on January 2019 in Santurce, a neighborhood in the San Juan metropolitan area. The details of his murder are shady AF, including his mother publicly accusing reggaeton star Jan Carlos Ozuna, known artistically as Ozuna, and his manager, Vicente Saavedra, of being involved in her son’s killing. The prosecutor on the case said she was told to halt the investigation without any explanation. We’re hoping justice comes to light, but until then, we’re listening to his debut single, “Soy Asi.”
Liniker
We could spend every Sunday morning listening to the tunes of Brazilian trans sensation Liniker; it’s no wonder she became the first trans artist to win a Latin Grammy. Her music has that soothing, serene je ne sais quoi that makes it addicting to listen to. Wind down with a glass of wine (or make love?) listening to “Baby 95.”
María Becerra
From Youtuber to one of Argentina’s biggest pop stars, María Becerra is on her way to taking her place on the mainstream throne, already being called for collaborations by fellow Latinos J. Balwin and Camila Cabello. Our crystal ball calls for a thriving future for the bisexual pop star, but with hit singles like “Qué Más Pues?” it seems like it’s already here.
Mabiland
Black Latin queer visibility has never been so emblazoned as when Colombian rapper Mabiland takes the stage. She uses her voice to break down the layers of her identity while spitting rhymes at anyone who dares try to oppress any side of her. “No Fue Capaz” is a melancholic earworm with a rhythm as suave as her lyrics.
Omar Apollo
We know Omar Apollo’s stardom seems to find its way on every Queerty list, but what do you want us to do if we’re living in his moment? For once, we’ll refrain from discussing the Mexican-American actor’s thriving Hollywood career or lustful good looks. Instead, we’re jamming to his first charting single in the US, “Evergreen (You Didn’t Deserve Me At All).” We know we don’t, Omar, but we’re happy to have you, anyway.
Pablo Alborán
We must confess: international heartthrob Pablo Alborán isn’t Latin; he was born in Spain. But the musician’s coming out was so pivotal for the Latin queer community across the globe (think Ricky Martin level) that we’d be remiss not to include him in our ultimate playlist. Did you not expect Queerty not to break the rules just a little? And Alborán is proof that a queer God must exist to have him playing on our team. If you’re falling in love, listen to “Solamente Tú.”
Pabllo Vittar
We have never danced and sung (tried, at least) to a bop we didn’t understand as much as Pabllo Vittar’s “Sue Cara” featuring fellow Brazilian songbird Anitta. Can we just take a moment to appreciate how unprecedentedly iconic Vittar’s shine is? He might’ve found fame performing drag, but his music career became just as big as the singers he used to lip sync. While the majority of drag queens make their way by competing on RuPaul’s Drag Race, he proved they don’t need the show to become legendary.
Raymix
Mexican singer, and DJ, Raymix has never been “more free and happier than ever” since coming out, and tbh, we’ve never felt more liberated listening to his music. We’ve been grooving along with the hundreds of thousands of new fans who gravitated to the artist for living his truth, but we need to throw it back to the song that made him famous, “Oye Mujer.” He might’ve released it in the closet, but the title translates to “Hey Girl,” which can be gay rights based on how you pronounce it, gurlll.
Ricky Martin
Remember when Ricky Martin used to be the only gay Latin artist you’d find on the charts? We bow down to the king, who needs no introduction. Do we really need to tell you to add “Livin’ La Vida Loca” to your playlist?
REYNA
Indie-pop Mexican sister duo REYNA is half queer (Victoriah Banuelos identifies as gay), and that’s queer enough for us! You can compare their sound to that of the 100% queer duo Tegan and Sara, except with their own Latin flair of rebellion and empowerment. We have “Matinee” on repeat.
Thalia
Ugh, the voice of a brokenhearted generation *in Spanish*, Thalia, was there for us through the bad and good to guide us to freedom under the disco ball. The bisexual artist is a gay icon for Latin America’s queer community, and we don’t want to remember a time without the pop powerhouse delivering us anthems. In that respect, we’re choosing the song she dedicated to queer fans, covering “A Quien Le Importa” in her self-titled album, which was previously a gay Latin anthem.
Tokischa
Dominican bisexual rapper Tokischa has you covered on bad bitch anthems. And when she’s not making headlines for French kissing her close pal Madonna, she’s no stranger to stirring controversy with her unapologetic, highly sexualized raps. She has us feeling ourselves with her collab with Rosalía, “Linda.”
Villano Antillano
Puerto Rican trans and nonbinary rapper Villano Antillano is changing the game on what it means to be a player in the industry, and the release of “Bzrp Music Sessions, Vol. 51” alongside producer Bizarrap, rightfully placed her front and center in the spotlight. We can’t wait for more to come from the artist, carving out a revolutionary career of her own.
Give these LGBTQ+ Latin music artists a listen on Spotify
From newer queer musicians like Anitta and Omar Apollo to our long-time favorite and hunk Ricky Martin, these artists manage to keep the scene alive and vibrant with their unique sounds—all while letting their LGBTQ+ and Latin intersectionality shine through.
If you enjoyed learning about these LGBTQ+ Latin music artists, you should also give them a listen on our Spotify playlist by streaming the songs below.
