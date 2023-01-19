Spanish singer Pablo Alborán is ready to bring his hotness on tour and we’re buying all the tickets

Pablo Alborán has been keeping extremely busy since announcing he’s gay to his millions of followers on Instagram back in June 2020. Prior to revealing his truth to the public, the singer enjoyed acclaim from the release of four albums.

As out and proud heartthrob, the 33-year-old’s rise has continued with two more successful albums (Vertigo and La Cuarta Hoja), a Grammy Award nomination, seven Latin Grammy Award nominations, and a theater tour of the United States.

Now, the Spaniard is riling up his legions of fans as he preps to hit the road again in support of his latest music.

On Thursday, Alborán shared a cute photo flashing his pearly whites and posing against a wood guitar case that was just enough adorableness to cause a million queer gasps.

He captioned the shot, “Tour got me like” and included 4 fiery collision emojis. Further luring his fans with the possibility of actually getting some face time IRL with him further intensified as he added, “What cities are we meeting in?????” Pablo, don’t tease!

So far, Alboran’s La Cu4rta Hoja Tour has only announced dates in Spain, but hopefully new international stops will be added soon. Regardless, many of his more than 6 million followers were quick to comment by asking Alborán to add their hometowns to his tour.

Even if he doesn’t visit your hood in the near future, the singer also alerted the masses that new bops and ballads are on the way.

On Wednesday, Alborán indicated he’s been busy laying down new tracks as he shared a pic sporting his best influencer pose against an Instagrammable white wall with his head down.

“Fresh air before continuing in the studio,” he captioned the shot, which has received more than 65K likes.

Besides living his best authentic self and continuing making his art, Alborán has also fully embraced flaunting his sex appeal to the adoring masses.

Whether you are a recent convert or a longtime believer, everyone should take a moment to worship some of Alborán’s hottest pics from his grid.

Recently, Alborán dropped his new music video 4 U, which is a collaboration with Spanish TikTok star Leo Rizzi.

Check out the infectious bilingual clip below.



