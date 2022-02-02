Lindsey Graham just got dumped by Donald Trump after six years of passionate a** kissing

The day everyone knew would come has arrived. Donald Trump just dumped his most loyal lapdog, Lindsey Graham. Not only that, but he did it on one of the largest far-right conservative TV networks in America.

Speaking to Newsmax yesterday, Trump called Graham a “RINO,” short for “Republican in Name Only”, after the antigay senator from South Carolina said the ex-president’s recent remarks about pardoning January 6 rioters if he were to take back the White House were “inappropriate.”

“Well, Lindsey Graham’s wrong,” Trump said. “I mean, Lindsey’s a nice guy—but he’s a RINO. Lindsey’s wrong. … Lindsey Graham doesn’t know what the hell he’s talking about if he says that.”

Trump: Well, Lindsey Graham is wrong. Lindsey is a nice guy but he’s a RINO pic.twitter.com/TsJNV1mbhY — Acyn (@Acyn) February 2, 2022

Of course, none of this is the least bit surprising. Trump throws everyone under the bus sooner or later. His niece, Mary, who has never been wrong in her predictions about her crazy Fox News-watching uncle, recently said she believes he’ll throw his own children under there if it means saving himself from the January 6 committee.

“Donald will throw anybody under the bus if he believes it’s in his best interest to do so,” she told MSNBC’s Alex Witt last month. “If he believes it’ll help play out the clock, if he believes that it will help him avoid accountability, that’s all he cares about.”

Related: Mary Trump makes another ominous prediction about Ivanka: “She’s in a very bad situation”

As for Graham, we imagine he’s curled up in the fetal position with his thumb in his mouth under the desk in his congressional office right about now.

After keeping his lips permanently glued to Trump’s ass for the last six years, assisting him in his unsuccessful efforts to overturn the 2020 election results, and even donating $500,000 to his defense legal fund, Trump returned the favor by basically calling him an idiot on cable television.

Now, the tweets…

Trump just called Lindsey Graham a RINO. The GOP is imploding ? — Jack Cocchiarella (@JDCocchiarella) February 2, 2022

If you were tricked into thinking Donald Trump is in it for anyone other than Donald Trump, you might be Lindsey Graham. — Middle Age Riot (@middleageriot) February 2, 2022

Donald Trump not only threw Lindsey Graham under the bus, but he ran him over with the bus. — Avenger Resister (@AvengerResister) February 2, 2022

Imagine how upsetting it must be for Lindsey Graham to hear this while barnacled to the inside of Trump’s rectum. https://t.co/x4NuEyxt7G — The Hoarse Whisperer (@TheRealHoarse) February 2, 2022

If Lindsey Graham crawls out of trump’s colon and sees his shadow, expect six more months of treason! #GroundhogDay — ? Scary Larry ? ?????? (@StompTheGOP) February 2, 2022

Trump called Lindsey Graham a RINO after he expressed it was inappropriate for Trump to say he would pardon Jan. 6 prisoners. I give it 2 hours before Lindsey walks back on that statement. — Kate ??? (@ImSpeaking13) February 2, 2022

Lindsey Graham personally donated $500,000 to Donald Trump & his legal fund. To pay him back, Trump just called him a "RINO" & said "he doesn't know what the hell he is talking about." Pretty hilarious watching Lindsey get ran over & reversed by that big ass orange bus. — Kyla In The Burgh ????? (@KylaInTheBurgh) February 2, 2022

Yesterday Donald Trump said “Lindsey Graham doesn’t know what the hell he’s talking about.” Now Lindsey Graham is under investigation in Georgia and will soon be exiled from Trump world. He deserves it. — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) February 2, 2022

Graham Gremore is the Features Editor and a Staff Writer at Queerty. Follow him on Twitter @grahamgremore.