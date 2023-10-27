make it make sense

Log Cabin Republicans rejoice over extreme gay-hating Mike Johnson being elected Speaker

By

Extreme anti-LGBTQ+ MAGA Republican Mike Johnson was named Speaker of the House this week and nobody is happier for him than… the Log Cabin Republicans?

In a statement issued shortly after Johnson was elected with a razor slim majority vote by his Republican colleagues in the U.S. House, the group congratulated him and then encouraged him to “work to implement an agenda that advances the interests of all Americans”.

Log Cabin Republicans congratulates Rep. Michael Johnson on his election to become the 56th Speaker of the House of Representatives. As Speaker and the leader of the GOP in the House, it will be imperative that he work to implement an agenda that advances the interests of all Americans. Speaker Johnson previously united all sides of the conservative movement in the House Republican Conference. This same effort is needed to promote rational, common-sense proposals to maintain and expand the Republican House majority and will be required for the remainder of the term ahead and for his success, that of the GOP and indeed the nation.

OK, first, WTF?

Johnson’s record on LGBTQ+ issues is truly abysmal.

Prior to becoming a god-fearing MAGA lawmaker, the 51-year-old worked as an attorney for the Alliance Defending Freedom, filing lawsuits against same-sex marriage, same-sex adoption, and same-sex marital benefits.

Per LGBTQ Nation:

Johnson has previously said that same-sex marriage will lead to “chaos and sexual anarchy” and “place our entire democratic system in jeopardy by eroding its foundation.” He claimed legalizing same-sex marriage would lead to “pedophiles” seeking legal protections for having sex with kids and people trying to marry their pets. He has also said, “Homosexual relationships are inherently unnatural … ultimately harmful and costly for everyone.”

No decent, rational, self-respecting gay person should be congratulating the guy for anything.

Secondly, the Log Cabin Republicans’ claim that Johnson “previously united all sides of the conservative movement” is simply false. If anything, he’s been the exact opposite of a unifier at a time when public acceptance of queer people, even among conservatives, is growing stronger and stronger.

And third, the group’s noticeable inability to say “LGBTQ+” or “queer” anywhere in its statement, instead relying on a more general blanket term of “all Americans”, is weak, although not surprising given that its members are mostly a bunch of homophobic homosexuals who’ve dedicated their lives to rolling back their own rights.

Last night, Johnson sat down with Sean Hannity at Fox News for his first major network interview. When asked about his past opposition of all things LGBTQ+, he tried to distance himself from his record, claiming he “can’t remember” ever saying antigay things, despite the fact that there’s video of him being homophobic currently circulating on the internet.

Now, here’s how folx on Twitter X have been responding to Log Cabin Republicans’ statement on Johnson…