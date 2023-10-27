Log Cabin Republicans rejoice over extreme gay-hating Mike Johnson being elected Speaker

Extreme anti-LGBTQ+ MAGA Republican Mike Johnson was named Speaker of the House this week and nobody is happier for him than… the Log Cabin Republicans?

In a statement issued shortly after Johnson was elected with a razor slim majority vote by his Republican colleagues in the U.S. House, the group congratulated him and then encouraged him to “work to implement an agenda that advances the interests of all Americans”.

Log Cabin Republicans congratulates Rep. Michael Johnson on his election to become the 56th Speaker of the House of Representatives. As Speaker and the leader of the GOP in the House, it will be imperative that he work to implement an agenda that advances the interests of all Americans. Speaker Johnson previously united all sides of the conservative movement in the House Republican Conference. This same effort is needed to promote rational, common-sense proposals to maintain and expand the Republican House majority and will be required for the remainder of the term ahead and for his success, that of the GOP and indeed the nation.

LCR statement on the election of @RepMikeJohnson as the 56th Speaker of the House of Representatives. https://t.co/aSKdWqIK7B pic.twitter.com/h5qWiIEZ0O — Log Cabin Republicans (@LogCabinGOP) October 26, 2023

OK, first, WTF?

Johnson’s record on LGBTQ+ issues is truly abysmal.

Prior to becoming a god-fearing MAGA lawmaker, the 51-year-old worked as an attorney for the Alliance Defending Freedom, filing lawsuits against same-sex marriage, same-sex adoption, and same-sex marital benefits.

Per LGBTQ Nation:

Johnson has previously said that same-sex marriage will lead to “chaos and sexual anarchy” and “place our entire democratic system in jeopardy by eroding its foundation.” He claimed legalizing same-sex marriage would lead to “pedophiles” seeking legal protections for having sex with kids and people trying to marry their pets. He has also said, “Homosexual relationships are inherently unnatural … ultimately harmful and costly for everyone.”

No decent, rational, self-respecting gay person should be congratulating the guy for anything.

Secondly, the Log Cabin Republicans’ claim that Johnson “previously united all sides of the conservative movement” is simply false. If anything, he’s been the exact opposite of a unifier at a time when public acceptance of queer people, even among conservatives, is growing stronger and stronger.

And third, the group’s noticeable inability to say “LGBTQ+” or “queer” anywhere in its statement, instead relying on a more general blanket term of “all Americans”, is weak, although not surprising given that its members are mostly a bunch of homophobic homosexuals who’ve dedicated their lives to rolling back their own rights.

Last night, Johnson sat down with Sean Hannity at Fox News for his first major network interview. When asked about his past opposition of all things LGBTQ+, he tried to distance himself from his record, claiming he “can’t remember” ever saying antigay things, despite the fact that there’s video of him being homophobic currently circulating on the internet.

Mike Johnson insists he doesn’t “even remember” much of his long history of vicious homophobic comments where he called to ban same-sex marriage and criminalize gay sex pic.twitter.com/SA73sCvMNz — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) October 27, 2023

Mike Johnson, calling to ban same-sex marriage: If you change the definition of marriage, then you open the floodgates for chaos and sexual anarchy pic.twitter.com/DdALk3Xq9A — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) October 26, 2023

Now, here’s how folx on Twitter X have been responding to Log Cabin Republicans’ statement on Johnson…

Did y’all miss the part where he called you deviants and wants you jailed?? — WTAF, America?! (@FightingForDem7) October 26, 2023

This makes no sense. Mike Johnson doesn’t accept you. — R.Bird (@zzzrobo) October 27, 2023

Speaker Johnson wants to re-criminalize sodomy and abolish same sex marriage. How can supporting him be in your self interests at all? This is one of many reasons why I am no longer a Republican. You should all be ashamed of yourselves. — Mark Scott 🇺🇦🇮🇱 (@MarkSco53500888) October 26, 2023

Is this account run by 🤡s? — Gregory Schmidt (@gregoryschmidt) October 26, 2023

These MAGA cult members are actually praising and congratulating someone who believes their very existence is disgusting and should be deemed illegal. The extent of their self hatred and loathing is to be pitied. — CIGAR PIG (@thecigarpig) October 26, 2023

Why are there ANY LGBTQ Republicans? Mike Johnson is now third in line to the Presidency, and he thinks you’re disgusting. pic.twitter.com/PAIlpS3hLU — 15 Months Til Speaker Jeffries (@LynnoVen) October 26, 2023

He hates you. — BlueCinder (@BlueCinderUSA) October 26, 2023

Embarrassing. An openly homophobic congressman was just put in a position of great power. 2nd in line for the presidency.

Most the chapters seem to overwhelming support Trump, who supports the LGBT community, and you don’t say you’ll be carefully watching him?

Disappointing. — Ben Buehler (@BuehlerBen) October 26, 2023

That bitch literally called you pedophiles and said you should be thrown in prison for being gay. You sad little dummies. — Dennis Perkins Will Never Pay Apartheid Boy A Dime (@DennisPerkins5) October 27, 2023