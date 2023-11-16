Lukas Gage takes the high road amid reports his divorce from Chris Appleton is getting nasty

Lukas Gage is not letting turmoil in his private life stop him from soaking up the spotlight.

Just days after his estranged husband Chris Appleton abruptly filed for divorce following six months of marriage, the 28-year-old actor took to the red carpet alone at the Season 5 premiere of Fargo in Los Angeles.

The White Lotus star put on a brave face as he smiled and posed for the cameras decked out in an all black ensemble consisting of a zip up shirt, slacks and thick lug-sole shoes.

Gage appears in the FX show’s new season in a recurring role and was joined on the red carpet by co-stars Jon Hamm, Juno Tempo, Jennifer Jason Leigh and Joe Keery.

On Monday, it was revealed that Appleton, who is a celebrity hairstylist, filed for divorce citing “irreconcilable differences” and listed Friday, November 10th as the date of separation.

While TMZ reported Appleton “tried everything he could to make the marriage work,” it now seems the split is getting contentious.

Gage and Appleton’s divorce is “not amicable,” sources told Us Weekly. ”It will take time for both to get to a place where they can move past this and get on with their lives.”

For those trying to decipher what caused the couple’s sudden breakup, another insider told the outlet, “There was not one thing that led to this decision but several factors.”

The whirlwind romance is now ending as swiftly as it started considering they only went public with their relationship in February. It also marked the first time Gage publicly came out about being in a same-sex relationship.

After a rapid courtship, the duo tied the knot on April 22nd in a quickie Vegas ceremony featuring Appleton’s longtime friend Kim Kardashian as the officiant, fur coats, and an exclusive serenade from Shania Twain.

Coincidentally, Gage and Appleton’s wacky nuptials were recorded for an episode of The Kardashians and that installment just happened to air last week.

In one clip, Kim Kardashian, who has endured three divorces herself, is seen advising Appleton about getting a pre-nup.

Turns out he took her words to heart as court documents show Appleton and Gage had a prenuptial agreement in place.

2023 has been a rough one for queer relationships. The demise of Gage and Appleton’s marriage comes on the heels of high-profile divorces from Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef, Billy Porter and Adam Smith, and TikTokers Nicky Champ and Pierre Boo, to name a few.

While breaking up is never fun, at least Gage can let the recent success in his professional career be a guiding light.

In addition to stints on TV shows You, Gossip Girl, and The Other Two, Gage wrote and starred in the raunchy comedy Down Low. He’s also set to appear alongside Jake Gyllenhaal in the remake of Patrick Swayze’s ’80s cult classic Road House.

Fans can see Gage next on Season 5 of Fargo, which premieres November 21 on FX.