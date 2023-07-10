Gay Wrath Month claims another couple: TikTokers Nicky Champa & Pierre Boo split after six years

Image Credit: Getty Images

Are all the gay couples out there doing okay? Just checking in because, in the past week alone, a number of high-profile, long-time partners have announced they’re parting ways. It must have been a doozy of a Pride Month…

On the same day last week, we learned that pop icon Ricky Martin and artist Jwan Yosef were getting a divorce, as well as future EGOT Billy Porter and his husband Adam Smith. Both after six years together!

And now comes another shocking split: Popular TikTokers/models Nicky Champa, 27, and Pierre Boo, 36, have announced their breakup. (They got married in August of last year, but have been together for… six years! Watch out, gays, that number is cursed!)

Now, if you don’t recognize the names “Nicky Champa and Pierre Boo,” fair enough! But chances are, if you’ve ever spent some quality time swiping through TikTok, you’ve seen their stuff. It’s a lot of this:

The two found huge success on the platform—especially in the early days of the pandemic when no one had anywhere to go but their phones—and they’ve kept up a steady flow of content ever since, amassing a combined total of 27 million followers!

They alway kept separate accounts, but frequently appeared in one another’s videos, performing choreographed dances and trends, pranking one another, having fun with accents (Champa is American, Boo is French)—your standard “cute couple content”—but also speaking pretty openly about their fitness journeys and not infrequent plastic surgeries and enhancement procedures.

Sure, your mileage may vary on their brand of content, but there’s no denying the impact they had on the platform, and the news comes as a shock to their legions of fans.

Boo announced the news to his Instagram followers with a rather succinct message on his story:

Screenshot Credit: Instagram, @itspierreboo

In an exclusive interview with Out, Champa further elaborated on their decision to split: “With social media, it’s a bit complicated. Our relationship became a brand,” he shares. “I want to say I have nothing but love and respect for this person. I spent my entire twenties with this person. I grew up with this person. He’s a very special person and will always remain that way for me.”

Champa feels it was both their nine-year age difference and the pressures of their massive social platform that led to their decision.

“I think as you age, you kind of realize different things,” Champa says. “Then on top of it, the social media aspect of it and people constantly comparing ourselves to each other and the pressure of maintaining this image. It almost became, I would tell people, like a Black Mirror episode.”

The TikToker tells Out he and Boo will no longer me making content together, and that they’ll both be taking time to focus on acting, modeling, and finding their own voices.

The reaction to their split on Twitter is decidedly mixed. Some are sharing their heartbreak over the couple’s divorce, while others are responding with, “Who?” Here are just a few:

There’s been a longstanding joke online that after Gay Pride Month comes Gay Wrath month. But at the rate these well-known gay couples are dropping like flies… their might be some truth to that!