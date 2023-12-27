style slay

Madonna and Sam Smith embattled in a voluminous black gown war & it’s getting “vulgar”

Madonna, Sam Smith

Category is: Pop diva ball gown eleganza for your nerves!

Sam Smith and Madonna have bonded over their shared histories of making headlines for challenging norms, getting right-wing nutjobs heads to explode, and wearing whatever the hell they want. And now, based on their recent sartorial choices, it looks like the pair are starting to dress alike too.

Back in October, Madonna launched her triumphant Celebration Tour in London after a three-month delay following her near-death hospitalization in June. 🙏🏽

The stage spectacular finds the “Vogue” singer decked out in a myriad of high-fashion outfits, including a flowing black kimono by Eyob Yohannes which the Queen of Pop accessorizes with lace gloves and a dazzling halo headpiece by House of Malakai.

The throne has been secured!

Madonna in a black gown on stage

Two months later, Smith–like every pop star since 1983–took inspiration from Madonna and turned up to the London Fashion Awards in a voluminous black taffeta gown replete with a flowing train and an equally grandiose matching tulle stole.

To quote one of the 31-year-old’s lyrics: “All black in stripper heels, mood like Madonna!”

Sam Smith

After much deliberation, the verdict is in!

While both murdered their lewks, there’s only one Queen and that’s Madonna! 👑

Earlier this year, the duo channeled their fierce energies musically into the bombastic club bop “Vulgar.” At one point during the tight track’s 150 seconds, Sam and Madge come together and sing: “We’re sexy and free and we feel, vulgar.”

Yassss, queens!

