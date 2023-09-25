Magic Johnson’s gay shout-out, Madonna’s daughter hits the pop stage, Trump’s COVID cover-up exposed

It’s Monday (again). A lot happened over the weekend. Here’s just some of what you might have missed…
GOTHAM’S FINEST: Colman Domingo – and his sultry voice – are set to rule over Gotham City as Batman in the new limited series The Riddler: Secrets In The Dark. [IntoMore]
FEELING THE RUSH: Troye Sivan reveals how partying, beer, and Janet Jackson helped inspire his upcoming album Something to Give Each Other. [Entertainment Weekly]
SECRETS REVEALED: Five years after scrapping their infamous fashion show over a slew of controversies, Victoria’s Secret is reviving their lingerie runway show with a dramatic rebrand on Amazon Prime featuring Doja Cat, Honey Dijon, and other diverse models.
MAGIC MOMENT: NBA legend Magic Johnson celebrated his “beautiful gay” son EJ while accepting an award for his HIV/AIDS advocacy at the Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS gala. [People]
QUEER K-POP: A group of LGBTQ+ entertainers are breaking barriers in South Korea by being one of the only loud, proud and out K-Pop bands. [NY Times]
BEYOND THE TWEETS: Pose actress Angelica Ross spills the tea on Ryan Murphy, Emma Roberts, & all the messy anti-LGBTQ+ behind-the-scenes drama while working on American Horror Story in a fascinating new interview. [The Hollywood Reporter]
DOC HOLLYWOOD: Neil Patrick Harris shows off his villainous side in the new trailer for the 60th anniversary episodes of Doctor Who, co-starring David Tennant, Ncuti Gatwa, and Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney.
MAGA MAKEUP MESS: The twice impeached, four-times indicted, ex-president stopped wearing face masks in public during the height of the COVID pandemic because it smeared his trademark orange tanning cream. [Mediaite]
NO SWEATING TO THE OLDIES: Reclusive fitness guru Richard Simmons apparently has no interest in working on a movie of his life, despite comedian Pauly Shore’s attempts of getting a biopic of the short shorts legend off the ground. [TMZ]
LIFE IS HARD: A 46-year-old tech entrepreneur is on a quest to live forever and wears a monitor on his penis that tracks how many erections he has overnight to try & match the virility of an average 18-year-old. [Insider]
MATERIAL GIRL: Madonna‘s daughter Lourdes Leon flaunted her princess of pop skills while performing at the Brava Madrid Music Festival in Spain.
3 Comments
abfab
And…………………….this.
Forget today’s earlier news that the lewd Lauren Boebert was invited to speak at the GOP’s Texas Youth Summit, even after her live crotch-grabbing performance in the audience of a kid-friendly play. The “devout Christian” has since been quietly booted from the MAGA lineup, according to MTN.
“The Texas Youth Summit quietly removed Lauren Boebert from the lineup and deleted all their social media posts announcing the addition. A Google site search revealed Boebert’s name has been scrubbed from the entire Texas Youth Summit webpage,” reports MTN.
So far no explanation has been given for the sudden rejection of the heat packin’ rod grabbin’ Congressquack from Colorado. But in this case, no explanation is needed.
_________
…The young republicans. Dumb as nails except in this case, I suppose.
My2CentsWorth
Congressquak! Like it. This is a term I will use to describe the idiots of the Republican party congress people. Need to come up with one for Donald Trump – who may become the president again.
What was she going to tell the youths? Maybe the girls how to grab the guys’ rods in public?
abfab
Oh, brother. Ya gotta see the Texas Youth Summit website. Please grab and secure your vomit bag prior to opening. Here’s a quick peak, but believe me………it gets better.
Our Mission.
“The mission of the Texas Youth Summit is to identify, educate, and train students to promote principles of fiscal responsibility, free market, limited government, American Exceptionalism, and the Judeo-Christian principles this country was founded upon.”