Magic Johnson’s gay shout-out, Madonna’s daughter hits the pop stage, Trump’s COVID cover-up exposed

GOTHAM’S FINEST: Colman Domingo – and his sultry voice – are set to rule over Gotham City as Batman in the new limited series The Riddler: Secrets In The Dark. [IntoMore]

FEELING THE RUSH: Troye Sivan reveals how partying, beer, and Janet Jackson helped inspire his upcoming album Something to Give Each Other. [Entertainment Weekly]

SECRETS REVEALED: Five years after scrapping their infamous fashion show over a slew of controversies, Victoria’s Secret is reviving their lingerie runway show with a dramatic rebrand on Amazon Prime featuring Doja Cat, Honey Dijon, and other diverse models.

MAGIC MOMENT: NBA legend Magic Johnson celebrated his “beautiful gay” son EJ while accepting an award for his HIV/AIDS advocacy at the Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS gala. [People]

QUEER K-POP: A group of LGBTQ+ entertainers are breaking barriers in South Korea by being one of the only loud, proud and out K-Pop bands. [NY Times]

BEYOND THE TWEETS: Pose actress Angelica Ross spills the tea on Ryan Murphy, Emma Roberts, & all the messy anti-LGBTQ+ behind-the-scenes drama while working on American Horror Story in a fascinating new interview. [The Hollywood Reporter]

DOC HOLLYWOOD: Neil Patrick Harris shows off his villainous side in the new trailer for the 60th anniversary episodes of Doctor Who, co-starring David Tennant, Ncuti Gatwa, and Heartstopper’s Yasmin Finney.

MAGA MAKEUP MESS: The twice impeached, four-times indicted, ex-president stopped wearing face masks in public during the height of the COVID pandemic because it smeared his trademark orange tanning cream. [Mediaite]

NO SWEATING TO THE OLDIES: Reclusive fitness guru Richard Simmons apparently has no interest in working on a movie of his life, despite comedian Pauly Shore’s attempts of getting a biopic of the short shorts legend off the ground. [TMZ]

LIFE IS HARD: A 46-year-old tech entrepreneur is on a quest to live forever and wears a monitor on his penis that tracks how many erections he has overnight to try & match the virility of an average 18-year-old. [Insider]

MATERIAL GIRL: Madonna‘s daughter Lourdes Leon flaunted her princess of pop skills while performing at the Brava Madrid Music Festival in Spain.