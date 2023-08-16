“Many people” believe Melania’s had it with her husband and divorce is imminent

It seems every few months rumors that Melania Trump is preparing to divorce her husband circulate online only to be proven false when, well, she doesn’t ever divorce the guy.

She and Donald wed in 2005, one year before he had that affair with Stormy Daniels which ended up getting him indicted last March, and have been happily-ish married now for 18 years.

But with Trump indicted for the fourth time in six months this week, reports that he and Mel could be splitting up are once again making headlines.

Trump’s family life became a hot topic last night on MSNBC’s The 11th Hour with Stephanie Ruhle when former Missouri Senator Claire McCaskill shared her thoughts on the matter.

“I’m going to tell you the truth,” McCaskill said. “I don’t think this family wants to be anywhere near him right now, unless it’s Don Jr. and his girlfriend and Eric.”

Even though McCaskill called her remarks “the truth”, she’s obviously just speculating. That said, her speculations are based on observations we’ve all made over the past several months.

Trump’s family has been MIA since he was first indicted in New York back in March… then again in Florida in June… then again in Washington, D.C. in August… and then again in Georgia on Monday.

Melania, in particular, hasn’t attended a single one of his court appearances or made any public comments on his mounting legal troubles.

McCaskill continued, “I think Jared Kushner is counting his money from the Saudis, I think Ivanka knows he’s bad news now for her brand, and I think Melania has had her fill of it ever since the ridiculous stuff he refused to do on the day that people were attacking police officers in our capitol.”

Watch.

Shortly before Trump was indicted this week, Radar reported emails written by the ex-FLOTUS contained “devastating secrets” about her marriage, family feuds, extramarital affairs, and details about a potential $2 billion divorce.

One anonymous source told the gossip rag that Melania had “likely written multiple emails to counsel asking for guidance on her rights if her husband is convicted on all these charges and if she should use whatever she knows to squeeze him in divorce court.”

Another added that “blistering email exchanges between the first lady and the president focused on his seeming betrayal, her lack of trust and her desire to pursue a divorce.”

And a third said, “If these emails were to go public, it would rip the Band-Aid off Donald and Melania’s marriage, and almost certainly drive her into divorce court!”

In response to all the chatter, the New Yorker ran a satirical post titled “Melania Concerned That Trump Will Be Unavailable to Attend Divorce Proceedings” by humorist Andy Borowitz.

No one from the Trumps’ camp has commented on these latest divorce rumors, although earlier this year, Melania’s office issued a statement saying, “People should read stories about Mrs. Trump and her feelings with caution, especially those citing sources that are anyone but Mrs. Trump.”

And in a follow up tweet, her office added: “We ask readers to exercise caution and good judgment when determining whether or not stories concerning the former First Lady are accurate, particularly when they fail to cite Mrs. Trump as a source of information.”