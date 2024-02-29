Mar-a-Lago hosts gay “celebration of love and style” as Log Cabin Republican gets married

Posed by models (Photo: Shutterstock)

Donald Trump gave his approval to a same-sex wedding ceremony taking place at his Florida mansion, Mar-a-Lago, last Friday.

The nuptials took place between two men, at least one of whom is active within the Log Cabin Republicans. The organization represents gay supporters of the GOP.

How about we take this to the next level? Subscribe to our daily newsletter for a refreshing cocktail (or mocktail) of LGBTQ+ entertainment and pop culture, served up with a side of eye-candy.

News of the ceremony was posted on social media, including the Facebook group Log Cabin Republicans of Tennessee.

“An amazing time was had by all at John Sullivan and Dan Medora’s unforgettable wedding at Mar-a-Lago in Palm Beach, FL. A celebration of love and style that will be cherished forever. Thanks for the amazing weekend, fellas!”

According to Meidas Touch, Sullivan is the vice chairman and treasurer for the Log Cabin Republicans of Tennessee.

On Instagram, Sullivan wrote, “Huge thank you to Donald Trump for giving us the green light to have our wedding at the beautiful Mar-a-Lago club.”

Husband Dan wrote, “John and I could not be more grateful for everyone who came down to celebrate with us all weekend! Everything was beyond what we’d dreamt of and are so thankful everyone had a wonderful time!

“A huge, very big THANK YOU to our families, friends, planners, designers and hosts at @themaralagoclub for making our dream celebration come to life 🙏🏼”

Log Cabin Republicans at Mar-a-Lago

Donald Trump has often been known to gatecrash wedding ceremonies taking place at Mar-a-Lago. However, there’s no evidence he popped up for this one. He may well have been campaigning in South Carolina at the time, ahead of the state’s primary last Saturday.

This is not the first time Mar-a-Lago has hosted a gay gathering. The Log Cabin Republicans held its flagship event, the Spirit of Lincoln gala, at Mar-a-Lago in December 2022. They presented an award to Melania Trump and Donald Trump gave a speech.

“We are fighting for the gay community, and we are fighting and fighting hard,” Trump told the audience on the night.

Those words have not been backed up by actions. At least not while Trump was in the White House. Almost as soon as he took office, all mentions of LGBTQ+ issues were removed from the White House website. He went on to oppose the Equality Act and appointed several judges with anti-LGBTQ+ records. He also banned trans people from serving in the military.

GLAAD has maintained a list of anti-LGBTQ+ actions or comments from Trump, both during and post his Presidency. As recently as last December, Trump said on social media, “On Day One [of a second term if he were reelected President], I will sign a new executive order to cut federal funding for any school pushing Critical Race Theory, transgender insanity, and other inappropriate racial, sexual, or political content on our children…”

Isabella Riley Moody

The Log Cabin Republicans made headlines last year when it announced a raft of new “ambassadors”. One of them was a podcaster and supposed “straight ally” Isabella Riley Moody. Outspoke described Moody as “fearless, fun, and unapologetic”.

However, within weeks, Moody explained more of her role to fellow far-right podcaster Stew Peters.

“The contradictions in all this pro-Log Cabin Republican stuff, it really just grosses me out and makes me want to vomit,” said Moody, on the contradiction between gay rights and MAGA.

“Outspoken, the specific thing I’m an ambassador for, is actually the ones who are ‘outspoken’ against the gay culture and putting gays on a pedestal. That’s really what that’s about. I actually don’t follow the organization. I actually don’t know what they do.

“They asked me if I want to be an ambassador, with all the crazy stuff I say about [a beeped out word which could be f*gs or f*ggots], and I said, ‘Sure, I’m not going to change what I say.’ And they loved it and said they’d like me to make homophobic videos.”

Moody was quietly dropped as ambassador a few days later.

Log Cabin Republicans welcome Mike Johnson

Log Cabin Republicans were also among those on the right to welcome the appointment of Mike Johnson as speaker.

Despite Johnson’s background defending religious freedom and attacking LGBTQ+ rights, the group issued a statement saying, “Log Cabin Republicans congratulates Rep. Michael Johnson on his election to become the 56th Speaker of the House of Representatives. As Speaker and the leader of the GOP in the House, it will be imperative that he work to implement an agenda that advances the interests of all Americans.”

Friends and family of the happy Mar-a-Lago couple were quick to offer congratulations on last Friday’s ceremony. Some said it had been a beautiful event.

On X, many others expressed surprise.

What gay couple would want to get married at Mar-a-Lago ?? — Tom Hutson (@DTHutson) February 28, 2024

Just a reminder;

Trump himself advocated for a trans contestant to participate in a Miss Universe pageant, praised other trans contestants – even an eventual winner.



If it financially helps him, he holds no qualms about his hypocrisy being exposed. — The Smiling Catassin (@smilingCatassin) February 28, 2024