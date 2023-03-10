Log Cabin Republicans dump new ambassador after she says gays “gross” her out

Isabella Riley Moody (Photo: Twitter)

The leading LGBTQ+ Republican organization appear to have quietly distanced itself from Isabella Riley Moody.

Three weeks ago, Moody—a straight, far-right internet troll—was announced as one of seven new “ambassadors” for Outspoken, an offshoot of the rightwing LGBTQ+ organization, Log Cabin Republicans.

Her appointment raised eyebrows, given her history of homophobia and transphobia.

Announcing Moody as one of its “fearless, fun, and unapologetic” ambassadors for 2023. Outspoken described her as “a modern conservative woman. She speaks out against those who demean and denigrate American values.”

Moody herself appeared to revel in the controversy around her appointment. “This is literally SO GAY!” she tweeted. “Happy to be the token straight homophobic bitch ambassador for @GetOutspokenUSA ! 🌈🏳️‍🌈”

Working with Outspoken appears not to have altered her views one iota. In fact, it appears to have encouraged her to go further. In a recent interview with fellow far-right conspiracy theorist Stew Peters, the subject of right-wing gays came up. Peters warned her his show had received FCC violation warnings in the past about its use of language such as “f*ggot”. The offending word was beeped out but it’s still clear what Peters meant.

“Makes me want to vomit”

Moody took up the discussion, saying, “I’ve been able to speak out against the homosexuality in the right-wing movement and still maintain some friendships, in that sense, which I don’t condone what they do, I want to make that clear. But I agree with you, it’s hard. I am a Trump supporter, but sometimes it’s … the contradictions in all this pro-Log Cabin Republican stuff, it really just grosses me out and makes me want to vomit.”

She went on to say, “Outspoken, the specific thing I’m an ambassador for, is actually the ones who are ‘outspoken’ against the gay culture and putting gays on a pedestal. That’s really what that’s about. I actually don’t follow the organization. I actually don’t know what they do.

“They asked me if I want to be an ambassador, with all the crazy stuff I say about [a beeped out word which could be f*gs or f*ggots], and I said, ‘Sure, I’m not going to change what I say.’ And they loved it and said they’d like me to make homophobic videos.”

We're can't tell the @LogCabinGOP how to run things, but naming Isabella Riley Moody as an ambassador seems like an odd choice, considering that she thinks the organization is promoting "f*ggotry" and "makes me want to vomit." https://t.co/HLyt5sWX1j https://t.co/3xZwTM5HnR pic.twitter.com/BXSefkxuIm — Right Wing Watch (@RightWingWatch) March 8, 2023

Accuses “out and proud” gay people of “grooming”

Yesterday, in a tweet, Moody again took aim at gay people. She tweeted, “Being a homosexual and proclaiming it PROUDLY has ZERO PLACE inside the Republican Party or within the conservative movement. Just as Christians should be ashamed of and repent for their sins, so too should homosexuals be ashamed, and repent.

“Further, being ‘gay and proud’ is itself GROOMING. If you’re gay and flaunting it proudly, you’re recruiting. And you should STOP it. NOW.”

Being a homosexual and proclaiming it PROUDLY has ZERO PLACE inside the Republican Party or within the conservative movement.



Just as Christians should be ashamed of and repent for their sins, so too should homosexuals be ashamed, and repent.



Further, being "gay and proud" is… https://t.co/UlUQH7BYtA — Isabella Riley Moody (@isabellarileyus) March 8, 2023

Even many on the right thought she’d gone too far.

I disagree with this. It might not jive with “classic conservatism”, but I can’t support this.



I know plenty of gay Patriots who would stand shoulder to shoulder with me. They love this country and want to keep its freedoms in place.



If standing with them makes me less of a… https://t.co/ZgiZLC36oF — Zeek Arkham 🇺🇸 (@ZeekArkham) March 8, 2023

Again, Moody appeared to delight in her own outrageousness.

I know😂 — Isabella Riley Moody (@isabellarileyus) March 8, 2023

A look at the Outspoken website today reveals that Moody’s name has vanished from its list of 2023 ambassadors. A banner image displaying the seven ambassadors (which previously included Moody), has also been removed from the website. It still appears on social media posts from February.

(Screenshot)

Queerty has reached out to Outspoken for comment and will update this story if it hears back.