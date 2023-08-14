Marjorie Taylor Greene explains why Trump doesn’t need to debate other GOP candidates

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene continued her campaign of sucking up to former President Donald Trump over the weekend. This time, she weighed in on whether he’s likely to show up for the first televised debate among GOP Presidential nominees. It’s due to take place on August 23rd in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.
Trump himself has refused to confirm he will attend and suggested he might skip it as he sees little point when he’s so far ahead in the polls of his rivals.
Greene said on Saturday, “Why would President Trump have to debate the other candidates? He already has a PROVEN track record of the best 4 years in America!! The American people don’t need to hear his ideas, we’ve already lived his policies, loved them, and want more!! The primary is over.”
Her tweet prompted thousands of replies and mass eye-rolling. Even those who detest Greene agreed with her on one point: They don’t need to hear Trump’s ideas to know what he stands for.
For once, I agree with @mtgreenee pic.twitter.com/Xbn5EbllZo— Jon Lion Fine Art 🌈 (@jonlionfineart2) August 12, 2023
You're absolutely right, we don't need to hear ANY of his ideas….— Dr. Elizabeth Desnoyers-Colas (@MOVEprofPHD) August 12, 2023
Many others disagreed with Greene on every point she attempted to make.
Trump is too afraid to debate.— TFPM (@Thomas_F_McHugh) August 13, 2023
Still waiting for his replacement healthcare plan, repeal and replace, remember that?— 🇳🇿The Antipodean (@The_Antipodean_) August 12, 2023
Because the voters deserve to hear from all of the candidates.— lifeonthehill (@auntsa8100) August 12, 2023
Cool, can we go with he’s already lost and tried fraud to win before so we don’t need another election too?— Dink McTorkelson (@dinkmctorkelson) August 12, 2023
More like the four most embarrassing years!!— Lee 🇺🇦 (@LEEKYNZ80) August 13, 2023
Will Donald Trump show up at the debate?
The other main GOP candidates have said they will take part in the Milwaukee debate if invited to do so. One of the requisites is that candidates sign a Republican National Committee loyalty pledge in which they promise not to run as a third-party candidate if they fail to secure the GOP nomination. Trump has refused to sign the pledge.
Some think that Trump’s refusal to commit is another way to gain attention.
Last week, Trump told Eric Bolling on Newsmax that he’s “already decided” whether he will take part. He’s just not announcing it yet.
“How can he maximize attention so the conversation isn’t about the debate — the conversation’s about whether or not Donald Trump will debate, so he gets all the attention?” suggested Doug Heye, former RNC communications director, to The Hill.
Former New Jersey governor, Chris Christie, told the media over the weekend that he wouldn’t be surprised if Trump did take part in the debate and did sign the pledge. He noted Trump similarly wavered over debating in 2016, before then doing so.
“We don’t know how much he would have respected the pledge even after having signed it,” Christie told Jonathan Karl on ABC’s This Week. “So, look, I think this is all kind of nonsensical theater. I’ve made that clear to the RNC as well, way back, even before I entered the race, that I thought the pledge was a bad idea, and Donald Trump is now playing that game. But that’s what he does. You know this, Jon. He plays misdirection all the time.”
12 Comments
Mister P
His only plan is revenge and throwing out the constitution.
My2CentsWorth
The horrible thing about your statement is that it is VERY true. He will do both.
Getting rid of the constitution might be rather easy because he, no doubt, has never read it and even if someone reads it to him he won’t comprehend it.
abfab
The GOPTROLLS here would love to debate Chump. The IQs are similar (super low). Do the Loggers still exist or have they petered out?
woodroad34
She’d make a lousy gardener….she throws manure around, expecting something to grow, but all that happens is that she gets it all over herself and the whole place just stinks.
abfab
Does this woman ever do any work for ”The American People”?
Stefano
DT is not in Jail, yet ?! What are you waiting for? Do you want the same thing to happen to you as it did to Niger?
abfab
You’re queer.
peluzo
dbmcvey
Could her nose get any browner?
dbmcvey
Trump has no plans, no ideology, it’s all just complaining about how persecuted he is.
abfab
He did just say he had one plan————————to be buried at Bedspinster Farms.
HURRY!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
mildredspierce
The old bleached mare knows all about jockeying for position.