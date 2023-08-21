Marjorie Taylor Greene roasted by actor Chris Meloni in viral tweet

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Chris Meloni (Photos: Shutterstock)

If you ever wondered what actor Chris Meloni thought about Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, then wonder no more. The Law and Order star, 62, saw one of his tweets go viral on X yesterday. Meloni re-quoted a photo Greene posted of herself at the Iowa State Fair on Saturday.

Greene posed alongside one of the fair’s best-known sites. She captioned it, “The world famous Iowa Butter Cow!”

Meloni re-shared it with his own caption: “Right, but what’s in the glass case behind you.”

Right, but what’s in the glass case behind you https://t.co/e3oaJwFjqO — Chris Meloni (@Chris_Meloni) August 20, 2023

Meloni’s tweet quickly racked up 70k likes, at the time of writing.

Meloni was making the same joke made by countless others in reaction to Greene’s tweet. However, with his fame, his tweet went viral.

A handful of people took Meloni to task on his comment. They accused him of body-shaming Greene and misogyny.

However, the vast majority appeared to appreciate the roast.

Aside from the missing ❓at the end, this is easily one of the best things to ever happen on all of the Internet.



Thank you Sir. 🙏🏽 — Crypto_Jesus (@verifiedjeff) August 21, 2023

Officer I would like to report a murder — Guy Hamilton-Smith (@G_Padraic) August 20, 2023

Holy shit Chris you killed her — Steve 🎥 Supports the WGA (@SteveRogers1943) August 20, 2023

I see no crime here.. — Lisa Ribacoff (@LisaRibacoff) August 20, 2023

She's always so happy when she takes a picture with Trump. — Sam (@princesleeper) August 20, 2023

Greene has not responded to Meloni’s comment. She posted several tweets from her visit to the fair on Saturday, including one of herself flying a Trump banner from the sky glider.