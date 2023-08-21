ouch

Marjorie Taylor Greene roasted by actor Chris Meloni in viral tweet

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Chris Meloni
Marjorie Taylor Greene and Chris Meloni (Photos: Shutterstock)

If you ever wondered what actor Chris Meloni thought about Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, then wonder no more. The Law and Order star, 62, saw one of his tweets go viral on X yesterday. Meloni re-quoted a photo Greene posted of herself at the Iowa State Fair on Saturday.

Greene posed alongside one of the fair’s best-known sites. She captioned it, “The world famous Iowa Butter Cow!”

Meloni re-shared it with his own caption: “Right, but what’s in the glass case behind you.”

Meloni’s tweet quickly racked up 70k likes, at the time of writing.

Meloni was making the same joke made by countless others in reaction to Greene’s tweet. However, with his fame, his tweet went viral.

A handful of people took Meloni to task on his comment. They accused him of body-shaming Greene and misogyny.

However, the vast majority appeared to appreciate the roast.

Greene has not responded to Meloni’s comment. She posted several tweets from her visit to the fair on Saturday, including one of herself flying a Trump banner from the sky glider.

