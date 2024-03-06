Marjorie Taylor Greene tells top UK journalist to “F*** off” for asking this question

Emily Maitlis quizzes Marjorie Taylor Greene at Mar-a-Lago (Photo: X)

Donald Trump continued his ascension to becoming the Republican Party’s nominee for President yesterday. He triumphed over Nikki Haley on Super Tuesday. Haley won just one state primary (Vermont), while Trump claimed everywhere else.

Unsurprisingly, Trump celebrated his success with a gathering of his supporters at Mar-a-Lago in Florida. One of those to attend was Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

Among the press in attendance was Emily Maitlis. The British journalist is best known for her bombshell interview with Prince Andrew in 2019. She famously quizzed the royal on his involvement with the late, convicted sex offender, Jeffrey Epstein.

Maitlis worked for the BBC for many years but left in 2022 to take up a new position with Global Media. She was at Mar-a-Lago to report on Trump’s success on Super Tuesday. Here she introduces viewers to the proceedings.

It’s Super Tuesday, it’s Mar-a-Lago and it’s probably Donald Trump’s victory lap as he secures the Republican nomination… 🇺🇸👇@maitlis | @GlobalPlayer pic.twitter.com/Wwbxq2IuHm — The News Agents (@TheNewsAgents) March 5, 2024

As guests filed in, Mailtis took the opportunity to grab a few words with Greene.

The interview started off unremarkably. Maitlis asked Greene what she thought the message should be to Haley following Super Tuesday.

Greene responded, “We’ve been encouraging her to drop out and support President Trump. And I think tonight is the clear message that President Trump is the clear front runner … it’s time for Nikki Haley to drop out and support him.”

Would Green like to be Trump’s Vice President?

Maitlis goes on to ask Greene if Trump is closer to picking his Vice President and if she’d like to be on that list

“He’s got a long list,” Greene says. “I support President Trump in any way he’d ask me, but I can assure you it won’t be Nikki Haley.”

Maitlis then attempts to ask why President Trump attracts people who believe in conspiracy theories, including Greene.

Here’s where Greene’s mood shifts.

“Well let me tell you, you’re a conspiracy theorist,” says Greene, pointing at Maitlis. “And the left and the media spread more conspiracy theories. We like the truth. We like supporting our constitution, our freedoms, and America First.”

Greene goes to walk away, when Maitlis asks, “What about Jewish space lasers? Tell us about Jewish space lasers.”

“No,” retorts Greene. “Why don’t you go talk about Jewish space lasers. And really, why don’t you f*** off?”

Watch below. Be warned that Greene’s cursing remains uncensored.

"Emily, you're a conspiracy theorist… We like the truth."



Why did Marjorie Taylor Greene tell @maitlis to fuck off? 🤬



Coming to @GlobalPlayer pic.twitter.com/Ye6momF7Jx — The News Agents (@TheNewsAgents) March 6, 2024

What did Marjorie Taylor Greene say about Jewish space lasers?

In a Facebook post in 2018, before she entered Congress, Greene posted about forest fires in California. She suggested forests don’t just catch fire. Instead, she made the wild claim that shadowy financial institutions, such as Rothschild Inc., perhaps started them using a space laser, to clear room for a high-speed rail project.

Rothschild Inc. was famously founded by the Jewish family of the same name.

Greene later deleted the Facebook post. In her 2023 memoir, MTG, she said there is not “an antisemitic bone” in her body. She said the comments about space lasers were a “sarcastic social media post,” adding, “My Savior is a Jewish carpenter who died on the cross for my sins, and I have no antisemitic sentiments whatsoever.”

“Kiss my a**”

This is not the first time Greene has blasted a Brit. Last month, an interviewer asked her about former British Prime Minister David Cameron. Now the UK’s Foreign Secretary, he had implored US lawmakers to continue providing funding to Ukraine.

Greene said, “Frankly, he can kiss my ass.” ⁦

WATCH: US Rep Marjorie Taylor Greene on remarks by UK foreign secretary Lord Cameron re Ukraine funding: “Frankly, he can kiss my ass.” ⁦@SkyNews⁩ #ukraine pic.twitter.com/hxpg44tmwZ — James Matthews (@jamesmatthewsky) February 14, 2024

At the time of writing, several media outlets report that Nikki Haley is expected to today suspend her campaign for the Republican nomination.