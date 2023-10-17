Wow, Mary Trump, for once, actually agrees with her crazy uncle about something

Mary Trump, a niece of ex-president Donald Trump, has been one of his most consistent critics. She has a family insight into her uncle that many do not. And her training as a psychotherapist means she tends to hit the nail on the head in her evaluations of him.

She’s always been quick to point out examples of her uncle’s fragile ego or delusional nonsense. However, yesterday he said something that she could get behind.

Appearing at a rally in Iowa, Trump said, “I am willing to go to jail if that’s what it takes for our country to win and become a democracy again.”

Mary reshared the clip, saying, “Sounds like a plan.” Others were quick to agree.

Others pointed out that Trump ending up in prison had nothing to do with restoring American democracy.

Well no actually you’re going to jail because you’re a serial habitual criminal that tried to overthrow this country — Renegade Cowboy🐾🐾 🌊⚓️🌊🐾🐾 (@Rene_gadeCowboy) October 17, 2023

Mary was not the only person to respond to Donald’s claim that he’d be happy to go to jail.

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, who is also in the running to be the Republican nominee for President, called it out.

“It’s a complete lie,” Christie told CNN. “He’s a coward. The last place he wants to spend 5 minutes is in jail.”

Trump’s legal woes continue to mount with each passing day.

Yesterday, a judge issued him with another gag order. It bars him from posting messages or making comments that attack prosecutors, witnesses or others involved with his 2020 election meddling case.

Judge Tanya Chutkan said a limited gag order against Trump was required to prevent “a pre-trial smear campaign.”

She said, “He must comply with his conditions of release. He does not have the right to say and do exactly as he pleases.”