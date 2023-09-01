Dark Brandon throws next-level shade at Donald Trump

Going by the increasingly bizarre videos he’s posting to Truth Social, Donald Trump’s week is not going well. Firstly, he saw his lead in the polls slip slightly after his non-appearance at the first Republican Primary debate last week. Then there are the mounting legal problems he’s attempting to fight.

Probably the last thing he welcomed right now is President Joe Biden summoning his finest Dark Brandon energy to roast him over one of the Trump’s administration’s failures.

When campaigning in 2016, Trump made much of a promise to take on big pharma and lower drug prices. He then failed to do so when elected to office.

The Biden Administration is making progress where Trump faltered. It announced this week ten common drugs it’s negotiating to lower in price for Medicare.

Biden couldn’t resist highlighting the fact on X (formerly Twitter).

The difference between talking and delivering. pic.twitter.com/mb6bp65eKV — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 31, 2023

Comparing their records on the issue, Biden commented, “The difference between talking and delivering.”

Whoever is composing Biden’s graphics didn’t choose a particularly flattering or healthy-looking image of Trump. The former President is notoriously sensitive about photos of himself, recently complaining that Fox News was using poor pictures of him.

The photo choice here did not go unnoticed.

the photos. oh my god the photos. https://t.co/Y4w2EkQg7g — Florida Chris (@chrislongview) August 31, 2023

Of course, many MAGA devotees piled on to the replies, defending their beloved Trump. Presumably, they’re OK with higher drug prices.

The ten drugs chosen for Medicare negotiation are primarily for heart disease, blood clots and diabetes. A couple of others are for arthritis and blood cancer. Negotiations are due to begin in the fall, and hoped-for price reductions will come into effect in 2026. However, some of the pharma companies involved have launched legal action against the reductions.

The Biden administration says it hopes to expand Medicare negotiations to 60 drugs over the next four years.